Could Kyle Kuzma contend for his next title before the team that drafted him does?

Bally Sports reporter Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson thinks it's a possibility. Appearing on Stadium TV's Live On The Line program and Bally Sports Network, Robinson wondered if the ex-Laker, who won a title with L.A. in 2020,

When asked to name some fringe Eastern Conference contenders, Robinson offered up the Cleveland Cavaliers and another, more surprising addition to the conversation: Kuzma's Washington Wizards.

"I think their core, I spent some time with them during their Media Day... The thing that I really like about them is the fact that added Monte Poole, but they have a core that includes Kyle Kuzma, Kristpas Porzingis and of course Bradley Beal. These guys have really been spending a lot of time in Los Angeles together during the offseason and getting things right."

During his first game of the 2022-23 season last night, a 114-107 Wizards win on the Pacers' home floor, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Kuzma enjoyed an eye-popping, stat-stuffing evening. He scored 22 points on 8-of-19 field goal shooting, pulled down 13 rebounds, dished out two assists and blocked two shots in 34:30 minutes of action.

As you'll no doubt recall, your Los Angeles Lakers, in their infinite wisdom, opted to ship out Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, and a 2021 first-round draft pick in a deal that netted them Russell Westbrook, a player they may need to use two of their own future draft picks to get rid of, plus some future second-round draft equity.

Beal scored 23 points, dished out six assists, pulled down five rebounds. Porzingis had 15 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.