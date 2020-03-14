NBA Suspension Hits Home At Nearby Big West Tournament

Not far from where the Lakers play at Staples Center, the eighth-seeded Cal Poly women’s basketball team was in the middle of its 70-49 upset win over No. 3 seeded UC Irvine in the quarterfinals of the Big West Tournament at Long Beach State when people began catching word of what had happened in the NBA.

During the game, news started to spread among media and officials courtside that the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City game on Wednesday was canceled before tipoff amid reports that Rudy Gobert had contracted COVID-19.

After the game, coaches were surprised to learn that the NBA had temporarily suspended its season yet college teams were still playing.

Already, the Big West Tournament had banned fans from the event at Long Beach State on Tuesday, marking the second conference in the country to make the decision to not allow spectators. Only coaches, players, media and support staff were allowed in The Pyramid.

“It’s a weird feeling. All day I was getting emails and texts and messages about the NBA shutting down,” Cal State Fullerton coach Jeff Harada said. “... Campus is closing. We got an email from Fullerton saying we’re preparing for the worst. You try to explain to these kids to eliminate distractions, especially this time of year, but it’s there. This is life. A lot of times life is more important. I know we’re aware of everything. We’re hoping that if there’s a chance for us to continue playing that there is an opportunity but if not we understand.”

The NBA started what became a domino effect, essentially shutting down sports.

The Big West moved to the Honda Center for what was supposed to be four men’s quarterfinal games on Thursday, but those games were canceled as some players were shooting around.

The Big West has many connections to the Lakers and the NBA.

Former Laker Metta World Peace, who helped the Lakers win the championship with Kobe Bryant in 2010, has two sons that play in the mid-major conference. Ron Artest III plays for Cal State Northridge and Jeron Artest plays for UC Irvine. Brian Shaw, a three-time champion with the Lakers, who became an assistant and associate coach, has a son, B.J. Shaw, who plays for UC Davis. And J.C. Butler, the son of Caron Butler, plays for UC Irvine. Caron Butler played for the Lakers from 2004-05.

Those former NBA players have watched their sons play throughout their college careers. Butler was there for UC Irvine’s upset win over Kansas State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last year.

Everything was different this time around.