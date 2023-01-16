The LA head coach came under fire for his late-game decision-making.

Your Los Angeles Lakers botched a close contest with some questionable decision-making for the second time in as many games last night against the Philadelphia 76ers. LA ultimately fell 113-112 to Philadelphia.

Russell Westbrook drew Joel Embiid on an iso near the left elbow and appeared to lose the ball momentarily. He gathered the rock, rattled, and drove inside, where Georges Niang slid over to help Embiid. The All-Star Sixers center blocked the heck out of the ball and time expired with LA having not officially taken a shot.

The Spectrum SportsNet broadcast sure made it appear that Russell Westbrook faltered with the basketball late, making it incredibly easy for Embiid to block him before he could shoot. Westbrook later claimed Embiid interfered with his shooting motion.



But whether or not there was a potential no-call, the onus was still on LA head coach Darvin Ham to use an available timeout to draw up a play, either when LA first got possession back with 15 seconds remaining in regulation, or when Westbrook temporarily lost control of the ball at the six-second mark.

Let's just say fans took umbrage.

That fan was most likely referring to yesterday's similarly confounding Baltimore Ravens fail.

Another fan spread the blame around, from Westbrook to Ham and LeBron James:

Ham's own perceived clock mismanagement across LA's last two losses came under fire (he had the Lakers, who had been double-teaming Mavericks All-Star guard Luka Doncic throughout much of Thursday's 119-115 loss, opt not to double-team late in the game... and Doncic managed to tie the contest and force the first of two overtime periods):

Ham does seem to have a tendency to support veteran players, even when their actual play may not warrant it. Westbrook has made enough mistakes while improvising with the ball in his hand late and no real plan of action that it's a bit surprising this remains a thing.

Others felt this way, too:

Physical therapist Dr. Rajpal Brar weighed in as well, noting that Ham had two distinct opportunities to call a timeout:

Another fan wanted the Lakers to trade their embattled head coach for another club's embattled head coach:

