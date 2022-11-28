Lakers News: Odds And Props For Lakers-Pacers

Today, your Los Angeles Lakers will do their darnedest to keep the good times rolling against the surprisingly good Indiana Pacers. Indy, which probably began the season thinking it could be in the running for a Tank-O-Rama For Wembanyama (and, really, with a convenient losing streak, perhaps still could), has been much better than anyone could have anticipated this year.

We're not saying they're the 2000 Finals-level Pacers or anything, but they've got some exciting young guns, which Lakers fans will have the first opportunity to see up close and personal tonight at Crypto.com Arena.

The 11-8 Pacers are led by an intriguing young backcourt of Tyrese Haliburton and rookie Bennedict Mathurin. Mathurin is actually not starting (perhaps so Indiana can drop some games?), but he is already clearly better than current starter Aaron Nesmith. The lineup is rounded out by Jalen Smith at power forward and two potential future Lakers, center Myles Turner and swingman Buddy Hield.

Los Angeles will be playing with a rest advantage. Indiana will be playing in the second night of a Los Angeles back-to-back, having just lost to the Clippers last night, 114-100.

So let's take a look at the odds and props (via The Action Network) for what could be another intriguing matchup.

The Game Spread

In a rarity this season, L.A. is actually favored to win against a team with a winning record! The line for Los Angeles is -4. I think Los Angeles will struggle against the Pacers' athleticism and speed, especially if Anthony Davis winds up being unavailable. I would take the under.

Buddy Hield's Made Three-Pointers

Hield has been a Los Angeles trade target since at least the summer of 2021. The veteran sharpshooter is an elite long-range sniper (for his career, he has made 39.7% of 7.7 three-point looks). This season, the 6'4" 30-year-old out of the University of Oklahoma is nailing 37.4% of his 9.8 triples a night (i.e. 3.7 made treys). Hield's over/under for made threes tonight is set at 3.5, right in line with his average for the year. Take the over and plan on Hield putting on a show for his possible new home.

First Field Goal Scorer

Anthony Davis, still officially just "questionable" to play with a left calf contusion, has the best odds to make the game's first bucket (+400). LeBron James, also officially questionable to play, is next with +500. Avoid both Lakers stars and pick Turner, who has the next-best odds at +750.