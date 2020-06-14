AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Pau Gasol Says He Saw Racism For First Time While Playing In Memphis

Jill Painter Lopez

Pau Gasol grew up in Spain and started his professional basketball career in Barcelona, but it wasn’t until he moved to the United States that he saw racism for the first time. 

Gasol’s NBA career began in Memphis from 2001-2008 and it was an eye-opening experience. 

"I was very young [21 years old], but very soon understood and learned what segregation was,” Gasol said in a translated video call with El Pais, a Spanish newspaper. “It was a city where black and white people are very separated. The segregation exists all over the country, but is much more present in the southern states.

"I have lived (to see) the racism. I have seen it. It is real. We must take advantage of this moment to create (awareness) between us and make sure a real change happens".

Many athletes are speaking out against racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was murdered by white police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25 in Minneapolis. Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds despite Floyd saying repeatedly that he couldn’t breathe. 

"As [Spurs coach] Gregg Popovich said, one of the things that bothers me more, that frustrates me more, is to see how that officer thinks and feels that he's doing something totally normal - his job - putting his knee over the neck of George Floyd,” Gasol said. “He thinks he is acting with justification and that the law protects him. And that can't happen. It's unacceptable and gives you the feeling of rage that I share with Popovich, also with [Warriors coach] Steve Kerr, and other people that are being very proactive. Zero tolerance for racism.”

The Lakers acquired Gasol from Memphis in a trade in 2008 and he went on to win two championship alongside Kobe Bryant in 2009 and 2010. He then played for the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks. He was waived by the Portland Trail Blazers in November to rehabilitate a left foot injury that required surgery.

"This is a predominantly African American League,” Gasol said. “We are all teammates, brothers. We don't see people because of their race. We want to [transfer] that respect to society".

The 39-year-old Gasol believes change will come, in part, from trying to understand other people. 

“We haven't listened enough," he said. "We all must change this situation and the change should be real.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dwight Howard Says Basketball 'Isn’t Needed At This Moment, And Will Only Be A Distraction'

Howard is against the season resuming in Orlando because he thinks basketball will be a distraction from the movement against racism and police brutality.

Melissa Rohlin

Natalia Bryant And Sabrina Ionescu Dance Party Crashed By Three-Year-Old Bianka

Three-year-old Bianka Bryant took over a TikTok dance video with her older sister Natalia and Sabrina Ionescu.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Calls Dave Chappelle 'My Friend, My Brother' After He Dropped New Special

Chappelle talked about James in his new Netflix special, 8:46, praising the three-time NBA champion for living up to his insane expectations.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James To NASCAR Truck Series Driver Who Quit After Confederate Flag Banning: 'Bye Bye'

James reposted a photo of part-time Truck Series driver Ray Ciccarelli with a clown head superimposed on his face.

Melissa Rohlin

Hillary Clinton Praises LeBron James For Helping Start Voting Rights Group

The former senator tweeted her admiration for James after he helped found a non-profit group that will fight black voter suppression and encourage minority voters.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Working On Project 'More Than A Vote' To Protect Black Voting Rights

James is trying to effect change in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder.

Melissa Rohlin

Vanessa Bryant Gets Tattoos In Honor Of Kobe And Gianna

Vanessa Bryant shared her new tattoos in honor of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna, who died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash.

Melissa Rohlin

Jared Dudley Tweets About Rising Grocery Prices: `This Isn’t Right’

The Laker retweeted an article about a 4.2 percent jump in the cost of groceries and voiced his opinion that it’s not right given unemployment rates.

Jill Painter Lopez

Brian Shaw To Coach New G-League Team Featuring Elite Youth Prospects

Shaw won three-straight championships with the Lakers from 2000-2002, and was part of the team's coaching staff when they won NBA championships in 2009 and 2010.

Melissa Rohlin

Jared Dudley Tweets It's 'Bout Time' The 10-Year NCAA Ban Against Reggie Bush Lifted

Jared Dudley is happy the NCAA’s 10-year ban of former USC star Reggie Bush was lifted on Wednesday.

Jill Painter Lopez