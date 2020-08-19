SI.com
AllLakers
HomeNews
Search

Paul Pierce Says If LeBron James Doesn't Win Championship, It Will Be A 'Big Hit On His Legacy'

Melissa Rohlin

Paul Pierce said if LeBron James doesn't win an MVP championship with the Lakers this season, it will have an impact on his place in history. 

"If they don't win this year, LeBron's not getting any younger, this is going to be a big hit on his legacy," Pierce said in an appearance on ESPN's First Take on Wednesday.

The top-seeded Lakers, who are a favorite to win the NBA title, were upset by the eighth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of their first round playoff series on Tuesday, 100-93.

James, 35, finished with 23 points, a career-playoff high 16 assists and 17 rebounds, becoming the first player in NBA history to have at least 20 points, 15 assists and 15 rebounds in a postseason game.

But it wasn't enough against the Trail Blazers, who made three-straight three-pointers in the final 3 minutes and 13 seconds. 

Pierce said if James, a three-time champion and four-time MVP, doesn't find a way to win a title this season, his reputation will take a dive. 

I’ve already said he’s not a top five player of all-time," Pierce said. "If the Lakers don’t win a championship, let alone lose in the first round, I don’t want to hear none of this GOAT talk no more.” 

Pierce's words, however, should be taken with a grain of salt considering his history with James. 

Kendrick Perkins told ESPN's NBA Countdown in May that they "hate" each other. 

Perkins said it all started after James' first preseason game as a rookie with the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Boston Celtics in 2003, when Pierce trash-talked James and then spat toward the bench where he was sitting. 

“It ended up turning up,” Perkins said. “After the game, both teams were meeting in the back. Guys were ready to fight. We had to hold people back. It went up from there. Ever since that moment, LeBron James and Paul Pierce hate each other. They don’t speak to each other, even now, today.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Charles Barkley Says If Lakers Lose Game 1 Against Portland Trail Blazers, They'll Get Swept

The top-seeded Lakers were upset in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the eighth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, 100-93.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

LeBron James Discusses The Lakers' Red Hats That Said 'Make America Arrest the Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor'

The entire Laker team wore red hats with a social justice message to Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Melissa Rohlin

The Trail Blazers Upset The Lakers In Game 1 Of Their First-Round Series Despite LeBron James' Historic Performance

James, 35, finished with 23 points, a career-playoff high 16 assists and 17 rebounds, becoming the first player in NBA history to have at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a playoff game.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

Lakers Coach Frank Vogel On Having Rajon Rondo Back At Practice: 'The Juice Was Different In The Gym'

Rondo, who sustained a fractured right thumb on July 12, cleared quarantine on Monday and is medically-cleared to turn.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

LeBron James Recalls Incident In Which He Saved Carmelo Anthony's Life During Trip To Bahamas

James will face off against Anthony in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Says This Will Be The 'Toughest Championship Run' Of His Career

James, who has been in the NBA for 17 seasons and has taken both Miami and Cleveland to The Finals eight-straight seasons, said nothing is going to be as challenging as his current run with the Lakers.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

LeBron James And Other Athletes Write Open Letter To Encourage People To Vote

James' voting rights group More Than A Vote wrote an open letter to encourage people to go to the polls and make their voices heard.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers To Wear Black Mamba Jersey In Honor Of Kobe Bryant After First Round Of Playoffs

The Lakers plan to honor Bryant, a five-time NBA champion over his 20-seasons with the team, by wearing a Black Mamba jersey in the later rounds of the playoffs.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers' Coach Frank Vogel Says Rajon Rondo Is Expected To Clear Quarantine Monday

Rondo sustained a fractured right thumb five weeks ago on July 12 in the Lakers' second practice in the NBA bubble and is expected to return to full basketball activities in six to eight weeks.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

Frank Vogel On Portland Trail Blazers: 'They've Got The Hottest Player In The League'

The Lakers, who clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, know they're not playing a typical eighth seed.

Melissa Rohlin