Skip to main content

Lakers News: Players, Front Office Divided On How To Approach Season

Not great, Bob.

Your Los Angeles Lakers are unsure of whether or not they should make severe changes to their on-court personnel, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

Sources inform Haynes that L.A. All-Star LeBron James, pretty understandably, wants to be surrounded with quality players while making a postseason push in his 20th NBA season. Haynes adds that "other core players" hope the Lakers flip one or both of their 2027 and 2029 future first-round picks to improve the club now.

The front office seems to be more reticent to move off Russell Westbrook's expiring $47.1 million contract and, more to the point, both those draft selections. L.A. could wait to make a big transaction until draft night 2023, when the club would also be able to package its 2023 draft pick in a deal. Keep in mind, as part of the trade that landed Anthony Davis in Los Angeles from New Orleans, the Pelicans have swap rights on said 2023 pick, so L.A. would be trading the worse pick between its own selection and New Orleans's.

Los Angeles is apparently dubious that it can massively improve itself by adding Indiana Pacers vets Myles Turner and Buddy Hield to the team's roster in an oft-discussed trade that would send the Westbrook contract and one or both of the 2027 and 2029 picks to Indiana. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Such a transaction would add defense (in the case of Turner) and shooting (in the case of both players) to a team devoid of both. The 6'11" Turner can play either center or power forward, which would be ideal for Anthony Davis. Davis has explicitly expressed that he prefers to play at the four spot, though he has almost exclusively been used at center by head coach Darvin Ham.

Granted, there is a lot of room for improvement on this team, which at 2-9 is looking like one of the NBA's worst. It makes sense, to an extent, that L.A. would like to hold on to its future picks, given that the current club is not remotely close to true contender status, and probably wouldn't really have much of a shot even with Hield or Turner.

On the other hand, it's a massive indictment of the team's front office that a team featuring two all-time great players still near-ish to the peak of their powers has been this bad. Russell Westbrook is far past his prime, but James and Davis are still All-Star-level players at least.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers

USATSI_15980649_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: Bradley Beal In L.A.'s Trade Crosshairs

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_10810638_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Hypothetical Anthony Davis Trade Made By Stephen A. Smith Sets Twitter Ablaze

By Ryan Menzie
anthony davis lakers 10-3-22
News

Lakers News: How Open Are The Lakers To Moving On From Anthony Davis?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
USATSI_19384300_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Where The Lakers Stand On A Possible Anthony Davis Trade

By Ryan Menzie
lebron james marcus morris paul george 11-9-22
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Could Miss Multiple Games With Groin Injury

By Alex Kirschenbaum
lebron james evan mobley cavs
News

Lakers News: Verified Fake LeBron James Twitter Account Requests Cavaliers Trade

By Alex Kirschenbaum
anthony davis 10-18-22
News

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Flip-Flops When Asked How L.A. Can Improve

By Alex Kirschenbaum
anthony davis 11-9-22
News

Lakers News: Guess Who Lakers Fans Want To Trade After Latest Loss?

By Alex Kirschenbaum