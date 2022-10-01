Skip to main content
Lakers News: The Southern California Precursor To The LeBron James High School Hype Machine

Lakers News: The Southern California Precursor To The LeBron James High School Hype Machine

In the days before social media, one Inglewood native was a human hoops highlight reel...

Before Los Angeles Lakers prep-to-pro legend LeBron James or oft-injured New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Zion Williamson began building their brands through both traditional media platforms and social media (especially Williamson), there were some other very, very hyped players making their way through SLAM magazine and cable sports network top 10s, before the internet really took off into the all-encompassing cultural phenomenon it is today.

Bally Sports' Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson sat down with one of those players, 10-year pro baller Schea Cotton, for an extensive video conversation to get a sense of Cotton's experiences as a high school basketball sensation in a world without MySpace, let alone Facebook or Instagram. Robinson notes that Cotton, like Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and contemporaries Stephen Jackson and Baron Davis, developed a following in the days before social media with an array of explosive dunks, starting as early as seventh grade.

"To put it in context today, what LeBron has done with his career, considering social media has helped catapult his stardom, it would've been even more extreme than that to be honest," Cotton, now a coach, reflected. "Like a Zion Williamson, the fanfare that he had from his athleticism and his prowess, I was bringing that same fortitude, that same explosiveness without the extra weight. I hit the largest platforms we had."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bryant, of course, was a star while at Lower Merion High, and eventually parlayed that into a prom date with Brandy -- oh right, and a 20-year Hall of Fame career with the Lakers. Davis and Jackson both enjoyed terrific NBA runs after emerging as high school studs.

Cotton split his high school years playing for programs in Bellflower and Santa Ana, plus Oakdale, Connecticut. He was named the Cal-Hi Sports Division I State Player of the Year in 1995 as a high school sophomore.

The Inglewood native ultimately went undrafted out of Alabama in 2000, and would go on to play in U.S. non-NBA pro leagues as well as Serbia, China, France, Venezuala, and Mexico.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James, Anthony Davis
News

Lakers News: How LeBron James Feels About Anthony Davis

By Alex Kirschenbaum
LeBron James
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Talks Impending NBA Record, Confidence In Lakers

By Alex Kirschenbaum
USATSI_17328248_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reveals Surprising Initial Starting Lineup

By Noah Camras
pau gasol kobe bryant 2013
News

Lakers News: When Kobe Bryant Faced Off Against Pau Gasol For Olympic Glory

By Alex Kirschenbaum
matt ryan 2022
News

Lakers News: Update On Contracts For Two Training Camp Wings

By Alex Kirschenbaum
demar derozan lebron james 2022
News

Lakers News: DeMar DeRozan Thought He Was Going To Be A Laker In 2021

By Alex Kirschenbaum
kendrick nunn 10-6-21
News

Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn's Health Milestone

By Alex Kirschenbaum
USATSI_16140129_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Wants Anthony Davis to Take Control of the Team

By Noah Camras