Preview: Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets

Melissa Rohlin

The Lakers play at Denver on Wednesday in their final game before the All-Star festivities in Chicago, where LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be teammates in the All-Star game and Dwight Howard will participate in the dunk contest. 

The Lakers are the top team in the Western Conference with a record of 40-12, three games ahead of the second-place Nuggets (38-16). 

"It’s a good test for us," LeBron James said after the Lakers' 125-100 win over Phoenix on Monday. "Team that plays extremely well at home. They’re gonna be excited. The fans will be excited to have the Lakers in town, that’s for sure."

When: Wednesday, Feb. 12

Time: 7 p.m. PT

Where: Pepsi Center

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, ESPN

Radio: 710 AM ESPN / 1330 AM ESPN DEPORTES, ESPNR

The Nuggets have won four games in a row, including an impressive 127-120 victory over San Antonio on Monday in which they overcame a 23-point deficit. 

The Lakers have won four of their last five games and have the best road record in the league at 22-5. The Nuggets are 21-6 at home.

James, a 16-time NBA All-Star, said the Lakers need to stay locked in and focused with only one game remaining before the break, especially considering they're playing a very talented team who they could see deep in the playoffs. 

"You play in the moment, you go about the moment," James said. "Tomorrow’s not promised so you can’t really think about that too much. Obviously we know the break is going on but as professionals you have to play. You want to play. You want to continue to get better." 

