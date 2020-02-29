AllLakers
News

Preview: Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Melissa Rohlin

The Lakers, who have won seven games in row, play at Memphis on Saturday in their first game of a back-to-back. They play at New Orleans on Sunday. 

It will be the Lakers' second game against Memphis in eight days and New Orleans in five days.   

Lakers' coach Frank Vogel said there's a big advantage to seeing teams twice in a short period. 

"It’s actually a great sort of preparation for the playoffs, when you go from Game 1 to Game 2," Vogel said Wednesday. "This happened last game, potential adjustments -- we had this in OKC earlier in the year, and we treated it like a Playoff Game 1 and Game 2. Where our adjustments are going to be, what things we’ve got to do better, and all of those types of things."

The Lakers have won all three of their games against the Grizzlies this season, including a 117-105 victory on Feb. 21 at Staples Center. In that game, LeBron James had 32 points in 36 minutes and Anthony Davis had 28 points in 31 minutes while also grabbing 13 rebounds. 

The Lakers are in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 45-12, while the Grizzlies are in eighth place with a record of 28-31. 

James (sore groin) is questionable for Saturday's game after missing Thursday's 118-86 win over Golden State. Davis (sore left elbow) is probable, while Danny Green (hip) is doubtful. 

The Lakers have the best road record in the league at 24-5. 

