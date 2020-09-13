Rajon Rondo's Brother Ejected From Game 5 After Trash-Talking Russell Westbrook

Rajon Rondo's brother, William, was ejected after trash-talking Russell Westbrook in the Lakers' 119-96 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinals series on Saturday.

In the fourth quarter, William reportedly called Westbrook "trash" and waved goodbye to him, according to ESPN.

Westbrook was upset and started chirping back as an official pushed him away. William was escorted out of the arena at Walt Disney World by security.

"He didn't do anything crazy," Rondo said, according to ESPN. "He called the man 'trash'. Fans do what fans do. He's my brother first. He didn't do anything disrespectful."

Westbrook, whose Rockets were eliminated from the playoffs Saturday, had a different take.

"People at the game are supposed to shut your mouth and watch the game," Westbrook said. "That's the rules, especially when you have family and people here. Apparently since Rondo was talking s---, he wanted to hop in, too.

"But it's OK. It's all good. I get it. He wanted to take up for his brother. I don't know for what, but that's it. But those rules stand for everybody, though, no matter who it is, family, whatever. But when you cross that line, then he's supposed to be at home. There's no rules or regulations for that. But he started talking crazy and I don't play that game."

With Saturday's win, the Lakers advanced to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2010.