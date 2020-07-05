AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Report: NBA Players Can Wear Messaging Such As 'I Can’t Breathe’ On Back Of Jerseys

Jill Painter Lopez

The last names of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and every player in the NBA can now be replaced by social justice messaging such as “Black Lives Matter” and “I Can’t Breathe” when the season resumes July 30 at ESPN’s Wide World Of Sports Complex near Orlando, according to ESPN. 

After the first four nights in Orlando, if a player wants to continue to use social justice messaging, his last name will go below the number, according to the report. Otherwise, his last name would appear above the number as before. 

The NBA and NBPA reportedly have agreed on 29 social justice messages that can be used on jerseys, including: Black Lives Matter; Say Their Names; Vote; I Can't Breathe; Justice; Peace; Equality; Freedom; Enough; Power to the People; Justice Now; Say Her Name; Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can); Liberation; See Us; Hear Us; Respect Us; Love Us; Listen; Listen to Us; Stand Up; Ally; Anti-Racist; I Am A Man; Speak Up; How Many More; Group Economics; Education Reform; and Mentor. 

“I just think that (in) the NBA, we lead,” Jared Dudley said in a conference call on Friday. “[NBA commissioner] Adam Silver to me is the best at what (he does). He’s trying to make it right. He’s trying to be able to bring awareness. He wants to be front and center.

“For the players who kind of (thinking), 'I don’t know if I should go there, we don’t feel like the protests, that the league will take over the protests and what it stands for.’ He’s basically giving you guys a platform, a stage. I know they’re going to do some cool different stuff. I’ve even heard commercials and the court and what they’re going to be able to do. The names, I like it. I think it’s good to give people a different chance. I’d just like to be able to have a little more say, if it’s approved, the right message.”

The NBA is helping players fight for change in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Rayshard Brooks and so many others.

The NBA will also have “Black Lives Matter” painted on the basketball courts, according to ESPN. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LeBron James Posts Frederick Douglass' Famous Speech About 4th Of July

James posted Douglass' speech about the 4th of July to his combined 114 million followers on Twitter and Instagram.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers' Governor Jeanie Buss Makes Argument For Why Washington Redskins Should Change Their Name

Buss tweeted Thursday that changing the team's name will not affect its legacy.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Calls Baron Davis 'Nasty' While Sharing Some Of His Best Dunks

The Lakers superstar paid respect to the former Clippers point guard while sharing a highlight video of his impressive hops, dunks and no-look passes.

Jill Painter Lopez

Lakers Assistant Coach Lionel Hollins Will Not Travel With Team To Orlando

Hollins, 66, was flagged as high-risk and won't be joining the Lakers in the bubble when the season resumes July 30.

Melissa Rohlin

NBPA Matches Player Grants To Charities Supported By Kyle Kuzma, Alex Caruso And Other NBA Players

The National Basketball Players Association matched $400,000 in grants to 24 NBA players, including Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma.

Jill Painter Lopez

Jared Dudley On How He Builds The Lakers' Chemistry Behind The Scenes

Dudley averages 1.5 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 7.8 minutes a game, but his contribution to the team extends far beyond his stat-line.

Melissa Rohlin

Kobe Bryant Will Be On Cover Of NBA 2K21 'Mamba Forever' Edition

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion over his 20 seasons will the Lakers, will be posthumously honored with his third NBA 2K cover appearance.

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis Says Lakers Championship Chances Are Higher Now Than Before The Hiatus

Davis said his lingering shoulder injury had a chance to heal and he's now 100 percent healthy.

Melissa Rohlin

Nine Players Testing Positive For Coronavirus On FC Dallas In Orlando Bubble Undoubtedly Concerning For NBA

The MLS reported early on Wednesday that six FC Dallas players tested positive for the coronavirus in the Orlando bubble. The Athletic reported later in the day that it’s now nine players and one coach, raising concerns if the bubble will be safe in the NBA.

Jill Painter Lopez

Frank Vogel Says If Lakers Win Title, There Should Be An Asterisk For How Much They've Overcome

Vogel said the Lakers have pressed on through every hurdle they've had this season.

Melissa Rohlin