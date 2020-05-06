Rob Pelinika And Pediatrician Wife Kristin Thank Frontline Workers

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and his wife, Kristin, a pediatrician, thanked frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic in a video on Tuesday.

“It has been a long time since I’ve graduated from UCLA Med School, but I’ve never been more proud of our institution or our profession," Kristin said in a video tweeted by UCLA Health. "I’m so grateful for you guys that are going on the frontlines of a war that is not invisible for you. We are praying daily for you, for your strength, for your perseverance, and for your protection.”

In a conference call with a handful of reporters on April 8, Pelinka discussed the deep respect that he has for his wife and other medical professionals.

“I’m married to a physician and there’s been no greater period of inspiration, just to see how the healthcare providers and the medical community is coming together in this time,” Pelinka said.

“She’s on the phone daily with doctor groups in other cities, in some of the really affected cities, and just to hear the conversations that the doctors are having, it’s really incredible. It’s inspiring to know that all of them, first and foremost, are concerned about the health of other people."

The NBA season was suspended on March 11 and the league is currently looking into whether it will be possible to safely resume play. The Lakers were atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-19 before everything came to a halt, and were hoping to compete for the franchise's first championship since 2010.

Pelinka said that while he's anxious for basketball to resume, the most important thing during this time is everyone's health and safety.

“Our Lakers partnership with UCLA Health keeps us so close to what’s going on in our city, but the stories that I hear from my wife on a daily basis just continue to remind us of the gravity of what the world is facing,” Pelinka said in April.