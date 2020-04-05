AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Ron Artest III Accidentally Left Alone On Court With Trophy After Lakers 2010 Title

Jill Painter Lopez

Ron Artest III was 12 years old when his father, Metta World Peace, won an NBA championship with the Lakers in 2010.

During the celebration following the Lakers' 83-79 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of The Finals, Ron Artest III somehow got left behind on the court with the championship trophy after his father went to do a postgame press conference. 

“Everyone was celebrating, and I was the last one that had the trophy,” Artest III said in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated All Lakers. “I was left as the only one on the court with it. I could’ve just walked up the stairs and left with it. I started to look for my dad and my family, but I didn’t know where they went. I sat on the court. ... I dropped the trophy. It was heavy. I was young, and it was heavy. I was sitting down, so it wasn’t a far drop. It was cool holding it, though.” 

As World Peace was talking to reporters, he realized his son was missing. 

“Where’s RonRon?” World Peace asked. 

Someone told him he was with Kobe Bryant, so World Peace kept answering questions. 

Meanwhile, Ron Artest III was alone on the court, wondering where everyone went. 

After an hour or so, the Artest family finally found him. The memory still makes World Peace's sons laugh.  

“I didn’t realize how big of an experience it was at the time,” Jeron Artest said. “We had fun seeing everyone celebrating winning a championship. They made my brother hold the trophy on the court for some reason. He was holding it and looking at it. My dad went to the press conference room and my brother was behind. He didn’t realize where everyone was, so he was looking around the court and just stayed out there, holding the trophy and wondering where everyone was.”

The two Artest brothers both play basketball in the Big West Conference in Southern California. Ron Artest III plays for Cal State Northridge and Jeron plays for UC Irvine. 

Artest III said his father often helps helps train him, sometimes immediately following games.

“Right after a game he’d be ready to work out while people were still leaving and families would be waiting, we’d have a serious workout going on on the court,” Artest III said with a laugh. “He’s super intense. It’s good. I like it.”

World Peace had two stints with the Lakers, from 2009-2013 and again in 2015-2017. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

JaVale McGee Joins Steph Curry On NBA’s Instagram Live For Trivia, Fun

Steph Curry was very active over Instagram Live this week, hosting a discussion with Dr. Anthony Fauci one day and playing trivia with players another day.

Jill Painter Lopez

Vanessa Bryant Says Hall Of Fame Is 'Peak' Of Kobe Bryant's Career

Bryant will be posthumously inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, it was announced Saturday.

Melissa Rohlin

by

woodjesse48

Magic Johnson Says It Breaks His Heart That Kobe Bryant Won't Be At Hall Of Fame Ceremony

The 2020 Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame class includes Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

Melissa Rohlin

Kobe Bryant Will Be Inducted Into The Basketball Hall Of Fame

Bryant won five NBA championships with the Lakers over his 20-season career.

Melissa Rohlin

Alex Caruso On Garage Workouts, Cooking And Binging Shows

The Lakers guard has been passing time during the NBA hiatus by working out with resistance bands, cooking and watching “The Office.”

Jill Painter Lopez

Steve Kerr Gives A Scouting Report On Doctor Anthony Fauci

The Warriors' coach gave his assessment of Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Says He Can't Wait For Michael Jordan Documentary Series

“The Last Dance," a 10-part series, will begin airing April 19 instead of June 2.

Melissa Rohlin

Kobe Bryant's New Book Is No. 1 Amazon Best-Seller For Children

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Is Breaking Down Film During NBA Hiatus

The Lakers coach is working through the COVID-19 pandemic at home, breaking down film of his team and that of potential postseason opponents

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Considers Breaking Down Most Memorable Moments Of Career

While the NBA season is paused to help stop the spread of COVID-19, LeBron James is considering playing analyst.

Melissa Rohlin