Russell Westbrook And DeMar DeRozan Protest In Compton Against Police Brutality

Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook and San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan participated in Sunday's protest in Compton against police brutality and racial inequality.

Westbrook, who was born in Long Beach and attended Leuzinger High in Lawndale before playing for UCLA from 2006-2008, spoke to the crowd.

"Continue to fight for one another," Westbrook said. "Continue to lift each other up. Continue to protect your own, protect your team, protect your family. In times like this, we need to stick together. Put a fist up. Let's get a moment of silence."

DeRozan, who attended Compton High before going to USC from 2008-2009, posted a video of the protest, which included images of him and Westbrook, the Compton Cowboys and a child holding up a sign that read, "My color is not a crime."

Lakers superstar LeBron James re-posted DeRozan's video on Instagram, writing, "Salute my brother," with an emoji of a fist.

There have been widespread protests across the nation following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man, who died May 25 in Minneapolis after white police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for over eight minutes despite him saying multiple times that he couldn't breathe.

Lakers' Danny Green also participated in a protest Sunday in Los Angeles, in which people rode their bikes from Hollywood to Venice in support of Black Lives Matter.

James, who has been very vocal over social media after Floyd's death, also posted a photo of the streets of Los Angeles filled with peaceful protesters on Sunday, writing on Instagram, "LA showed up and showed out!! Love it."