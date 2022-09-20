Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Heading To Bench?

Russell Westbrook, starting point guard for your Los Angeles Lakers throughout a disastrous 2021-22 season, may be competing for his job when L.A.'s training camp kicks off under new head coach Darvin Ham on September 27th.

It's no secret that the Lakers have kicked the tires on a variety of potential trade scenarios this summer, and appear to be hung up on exactly how much future draft capital they're willing to surrender in a deal that could help them get off Westbrook's contract. A Utah Jazz trade appears to remain a (slightly fading) possibility.

L.A. has been loading up on other somewhat past-their-prime point guards this summer. The club traded for another veteran point guard, Patrick Beverley, earlier this summer, and just signed former Lakers starter Dennis Schröder this week. Both players look like they could be better, less ball-dominant fits on a Los Angeles roster that should be oriented around the playmaking of its best player, All-NBA forward LeBron James.

Even if the Lakers can't find a deal they like just yet, perhaps team president Rob Pelinka is envisioning a Westbrook trade transpiring at some point later this year? That would certainly explain the additions of Beverley and Schröder, who join an already-packed backcourt that also includes Kendrick Nunn, Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves, and rookie second-round pick Max Christie.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha and Sam Amick, moving Westbrook, nine-time All-Star and 2017 league MVP, to a reserve role this season is being "strongly considered." Should Westbrook stick around with L.A. for some portion of the regular season, making him more of an energy piece off the bench feels like absolutely the right way to roll.

When Bleacher Report shared the news that Westbrook could be coming off the bench via its Instagram page, Patrick Beverley himself weighed in with his criticism in the comments:

"[Y'all] be reaching bro. S*** is really funny," Beverley wrote.

It's unclear what exactly the Lakers are intending to do with their crowded backcourt. Marc Stein recently suggested that L.A. views Westbrook and Schröder as its two prime point guards, and wants to play Beverley and Kendrick Nunn at shooting guard.

If both these reports come to pass (i.e. only Schröder and Westbrook will play point guard, and Westbrook will be a sixth man), does that mean $2.64 million signing Schröder, who apparently was the main chemistry impediment between the Boston Celtics and a Finals run last season (in that the team immediately improved with Schroder gone), would become L.A.'s starting point guard, over Beverley and Westbrook?