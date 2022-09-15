Skip to main content
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Should Go To The Bench -- But Will He?

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Should Go To The Bench -- But Will He?

The former MVP seems reticent to accept a reduced role.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a Russell Westbrook problem on their hands.

L.A. may still be considering a deal that ships out Westbrook in exchange for a handful of Utah Jazz veterans, though it the teams are reportedly haggling over exact terms of the future first-round draft picks Los Angeles would include in such an exchange.

Should the Long Beach native and UCLA alum stick around town through the start of the 2022-23 regular season, he would make the most sense as a sixth man. In that capacity, the 2017 MVP could serve as an energy-changing scorer and playmaker, pouring in buckets against opposing reserves. His weakness (defensive, late-game decision-making, shooting) outweigh his strengths in the starting lineup. 

Patrick Beverley, a 3-and-D vet who can adeptly defend either guard position and functions best as a secondary, not primary, ball-handler, should start. Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves, and (if healthy) Kendrick Nunn should duke it out for the other backcourt spot in training camp. Reaves has the defensive edge, Nunn is the better scorer, and Walker may have the highest ceiling of the three.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Gary Sheffield Jr. of OutKick and Fox Business also believes that Westbrook would fit most optimally as a sixth man for the Lakers, as he told Bally Sports' Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson during an interview for a Bovada Sports segment:

Here's the highlight of that quote:

"He's gotta be a one-man show with LeBron off the floor. Maybe you can keep [Anthony Davis] on the floor with Russ. Russ needs a solid pick-and-roll option and he needs shooters around him... LeBron James wants the ball in his hand. Well if you've got two guys on your team in your starting line-up who are both ball-dominant players, you have to look at it and say, 'What best suits Russell Westbrook and the Lakers?'"

This is exactly the right approach. James functions best as a primary playmaker, and the ideal set-up last year when Westbrook was brought in was that the 6'3" point guard would operate as a secondary ball-handler who would slash to the basket or cut around James to keep opposing defenses busy. But Westbrook can't shoot, and other teams were quite aware of that fact, so they opted to sag off him during the 2021-22 season and load up on James and whatever shooters L.A. had available. 

A lineup featuring Russ and a roll man, be that Davis or centers Damian Jones or Thomas Bryant, plus shooters flanking them on the wing, makes sense in spot minutes. 

But even this would ultimately be a short-term solution to a longer-term problem. The Lakers even without Westbrook have plenty of competent guards, and are hurting for shooting depth elsewhere on the roster. A trade sending to the Jazz for shooters would cure what ails L.A.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

jeanie buss lakers
News

Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Collaborates With Unlikely Partners For New Project

By Alex Kirschenbaum
patrick beverley 4-22
News

Lakers News: One Of The Most Loquacious Lakers Is Getting A Pod!

By Alex Kirschenbaum
lebron james robert sarver
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Calls Out NBA For Handling Of Robert Sarver

By Alex Kirschenbaum
anthony davis dunk usa today 11-8
News

Lakers News: Could Anthony Davis Win 2023 MVP?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
Apr 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) sits on the bench before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Lakers News: Sports Book's Top Russell Westbrook Destinations

By Alex Kirschenbaum
redeem team olypmics 2008
News

Lakers News: Netflix's "The Redeem Team" Has A Preview!

By Alex Kirschenbaum
rodman-lakers
News

Lakers News: Shaquille O'Neal's Least-Favorite Lakers Teammate

By Alex Kirschenbaum
jeanie buss office 2019
News

Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Looking To WOW This Weekend

By Alex Kirschenbaum