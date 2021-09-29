September 29, 2021
Russell Westbrook Wanted To Go To the Lakers, But Not the Clippers

Westbrook firmly wanted to be a Laker.
Earlier in the week it was established that Russell Westbrook took control of his fate and got himself to the Lakers. Well per NBCSports, Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard set out to clarify that Westbrook never demanded a trade from Washington, and that he remained professional. Kind words from Sheppard.

“I really have to make sure the record is straight on that. Russell actually never asked to move on. He just said, ‘If I can get to the Lakers, that’d be something I would love to do. If not, I’ll be back here.’"

For Laker fans, this next part of the quote is where it gets saucy. Sheppard asked Westbrook if the Los Angeles Clippers were an option. Westbrook's response?

"Hell no."

Ever since the Clippers clawed out of their perennial cellar dwelling ways, the relationship between the Clippers organization and the Lakers has been one of acrimony and spite. Perhaps it comes from the nixed Chris Paul trade to the Lakers in 2011 where he ended up on the Clippers, perhaps it's just the nature of two teams in the same city. Ask any Clipper fan whether they like the Lakers, and you're likely to get an emphatic, "no."

For Laker fans, perhaps it was the not-so-subtle billboards aimed at taking shots at the Lakers.

clippers2
3
Gallery
3 Images

These upset Laker fans because if the Clippers were so singularly minded on winning a championship instead of personal glory (as these billboards imply) why take shots at the Lakers who have 17 championships?

Westbrook managed to endear himself to Laker fans even more by just uttering those two words, "hell no." Westbrook continued to prove that in a choice between the Lakers and the Clippers, there is no choice. 

The Lakers will meet the Clippers in a Lakers home game on December 3rd.

USATSI_16847445
