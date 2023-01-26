LA's two core point guards got into it on the bench.

Last night, the Los Angeles Clippers led your Los Angeles Lakers basically wire-to-wire en route to a grisly 133-115 blowout victory, despite a 46-point showing from LA All-Star power forward LeBron James.

Though the Lake Show fell behind by 23 points at the half, James helped push his club to compete in the game's final two quarters, thanks to a stellar two-way effort. At the top of the fourth period, James poured in 15 quick points to chip away at the Clips' advantage and bring the Lakers within 10.

The Lakers' rally was short-lived, however, as things fell apart thanks to two sloppy turnovers by LA's lead guards Dennis Schröder and Russell Westbrook.

Here's the Schröder turnover, which led to a ferocious finish from star Clippers swingman Kawhi Leonard.

The Clippers soon galloped to a brisk 8-0 run, extending their advantage back out to an intimidating 18-point edge. Sensing the near-futility of fighting back, LA head coach Darvin Ham subbed everyone out a bit ahead of the five-minute mark, ostensibly to rest everyone up ahead of tonight's much more winnable matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports that Westbrook and Schroder began engaging in "an animated discussion" after being benched for the night.

After the game wrapped up, Dennis Schroder was asked about the interaction at his locker.

"At the end of the day, I was so frustrated about that play because I had a chance, it was a 50/50 ball with PG and me. Then I think I fouled Kawhi, [he made an] and-one [play]," Schröder said. "[The fight] was nothing about [Westbrook], I told him that too... After that conversation we [were] on the same page."

"He's my brother," Schröder continued. "I've been with him in OKC, been through a lot with him. [At the] end of the day he's my big brother, and we've got to have conversations like that sometimes. [We're] on the same page now and [will] try to compete for tomorrow."

For the night, Schröder finished with just seven points on 3-of-9 shooting from the floor, two rebounds, two steals and a block. Westbrook had 17 points while shooting 4-of-13 from the field and 8-of-13 from the charity stripe. He also dished out five dimes, stole the ball twice and grabbed one board .