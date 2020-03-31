Shaquille O'Neal Challenges LeBron James And Others To Dance-Off

We've long known that Shaquille O'Neal can dance. Over a decade ago, he boogied with the Jabbawockeez at the 2009 All-Star Game in front of millions of viewers around the world.

O'Neal reminded everyone of his skills by posting a Tiktok video on Friday of him dancing alongside his sons Shareef and Shaquir to "Lean wit It, Rock wit It" by Dem Franchize Boyz.

"Y’all [don't] want none," O'Neal wrote, tagging current and former NBA player Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Damian Lillard, Dwight Howard, Stephen Curry, Udonis Haslem and Joel Embiid. He also tagged ESPN commentator Stephen A Smith.

A dance-off between those guys would be great entertainment while people are being urged to stay at home to try and stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver suspended the season March 11 after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

Since then, James has shared multiple TikTok videos, including one last week in which he and his wife Savannah and their three children dance to Wiz Khalifa's "Something New."

Before the hiatus, the Lakers had the best record in the Western Conference at 49-14, and James was having an MVP-caliber season, leading the league in assists (10.6), while averaging 25.7 points and 7.9 rebounds.

O'Neal, who played for the Lakers from 1996-1997 through 2003-2004, helped lead the Lakers to three NBA championships alongside Kobe Bryant in 2000, 2001 and 2002.