Shaquille O'Neal Has A Shrine For Kobe Bryant In His Living Room

Shaquille O'Neal has a shrine in his living room to honor Kobe Bryant.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, O'Neal showed four framed photographs hanging on his wall of him and Bryant.

“I actually got a shrine in my house that I put up,” O'Neal said. “See the shrine I put up in my living room? So I definitely think about them every day and the world is doing a great job of keeping them alive.”

O'Neal and Bryant played together for eight seasons from 1996-2004, winning three-straight championships from 2000-2002.

They had a rocky relationship that led to O'Neal being traded to the Miami Heat in 2004.

But after Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26 along with seven other people, O'Neal was devastated.

Days after the crash, O'Neal went on TNT and choked back tears as he said, "I lost a little brother." He then spoke at Bryant's public memorial on Feb. 24 at Staples Center, saying that he and Bryant always shared a deep mutual respect.

"Not unlike another leadership duo, John Lennon and Paul McCartney, whose creative rivalry led to some of the greatest music of all time, Kobe and I pushed one another to play some of the greatest basketball of all time," he said.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight if he's talked to Bryant's wife Vanessa, O'Neal said he hasn't but he will always be there for her.

“Hopefully she knows that my family will open up our arms to her," he said. "Hopefully, her daughters will call me ‘Uncle Shaq’ like my kids called Kobe ‘Uncle Kobe.’ Even though he’s not with us, he will always be with us.”