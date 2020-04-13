Shaquille O'Neal's Son Jokes He Named Boat 'Free Throw' So He Won't Sink It

Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shareef, recently had some fun at his father's expense.

In a TikTok video, Shareef joked that his father bought a boat and named it "Free Throw" because he will never sink it.

O'Neal was a notoriously bad free-throw shooter over his 19-season NBA career, averaging 52.7 percent from the charity stripe.

Teams would often use the "Hack-A-Shaq" defensive strategy against him, in which defenders purposely fouled O'Neal to make him shoot free throws.

While the NBA is suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, O'Neal and his sons have made a few videos together, including one in which they all dance in the kitchen.

Wrote O'Neal: "Don’t be down. Be safe love yall."

O'Neal is clearly doing whatever he can to keep people entertained and in good spirits, even if the fun is at his expense.