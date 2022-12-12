Lakers News: Former SI Journalist Who Passed Suddenly At World Cup Honored By LeBron James

Grant Wahl, the sports journalist who sadly passed away quite suddenly while covering the ongoing World Cup in Qatar at age 48, had a special connection to Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James: he wrote that now-classic 2002 Sports Illustrated cover story on The Chosen One, one of the first big national pieces on the now-18-time All-Star when he was merely a high school junior at St. Vincent-St. Mary's in Akron, Ohio.

At the time of his death, Wahl was mostly writing independently through a Substack newsletter.

James was asked for his thoughts on Wahl's death following the Lakers' Friday night 133-122 overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

“First of all, my condolences go out to his family," James said. "I saw his brother say something as well. Until we get further details into what transpired [I will not comment further on the nature of his death]. But I’m very fond of Grant and having that cover shoot — me being a teenager and him covering that, it was a pretty cool thing. And he was always pretty cool to be around. He spent a lot of time in my hometown of Akron covering me over the course of time before that cover story came out. And I’ve always kind of watched from a distance."

“Even when I moved up in the ranks and became a professional and he kind of went to a different sport and things of that nature over the years, anytime his name would come up I would always think back to me as a teenager and having Grant in our building down at St. V. So, it’s a tragic loss. It’s unfortunate to lose someone as great as he was and I wish his family, like I said, the best. And may he rest in paradise.”

James next took to Twitter to pay further tribute to Wahl:

James has always been a class act when it comes to his professional comportment off the floor and the general way he has treated folks. It's nice to see him pay his respects.

We at All Lakers extend our deepest sympathies to Wahl's family and friends in this trying time.