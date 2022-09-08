Retired three-time Los Angeles Lakers champion center Shaquille O'Neal continues to have an active TV presence, even when "Inside The NBA" on TNT is on its summer break. This week, the Hall of Famer and 15-time All-Star will tackle his next frontier: home improvement.

Most recently, the 7'1" legend is scheduled to show up on the latest installment of CBS show "Secret Celebrity Renovation," airing this Friday, September 9th. The reality program is in the midst of its second season, and has featured a wide array of famous guests. Beyond its CBS broadcast, the show can also be streamed live and on demand via Paramount+.

This season, beyond Shaq, those guests include Pussycat Dolls leader and "The Masked Singer" panelist Nicole Scherzinger, actor/rapper Utkarsh Ambudkar, Phoenix Suns All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker, actress/singer/personality Kandi Burruss, Superbowl LVI-winning L.A. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, and '80s pop starlet Debbie Gibson.

"Secret Celebrity Renovation" is hosted by Nischelle Turner of "Entertainment Tonight" fame, and boasts a home design team that includes "Survivor" alum Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano and interior designer Sabrina Soto.

With a little help from his mother, Dr. Lucille O'Neal, Shaq will be upgrading his Uncle Roy's Orlando-area home on the show, prioritizing the kitchen, music room, and Roy's bathroom and bedroom.

Above: Shaq decimates his uncle's kitchen pre-renovation in a clip from his episode of CBS's "Secret Celebrity Renovation," airing this Friday, September 9th.

Shaq, who played for L.A. from 1996-2004, led the Lakers to four NBA Finals appearances, winning three straight from 2000-2002 alongside mainstays Kobe Bryant, Rick Fox, and Derek Fisher. After tensions between team stars O'Neal and Bryant reached a boiling point, Shaq was shipped out to the Miami Heat by Los Angeles team GM Mitch Kupchak in the summer of 2004. The Heat, as coached by former Showtime maestro Pat Riley, would go on to win one title with the Big Diesel and Dwyane Wade leading the charge in 2006.

The 2000 MVP is no stranger to reality programming, having starred in 2005 ESPN reality show "Shaquille," ABC game shows "Shaq's Big Challenge" and "Shaq Vs.," and "Upload With Shaquille O'Neal" on TruTV, a "Tosh.O"-esque affair where O'Neal and a rotating panel of guests supply commentary for funny viral videos. Beyond this starring gigs, O'Neal has guest starred on oodles of other reality shows through the years, including "Fear Factor," "American Idol," "Punk'd," "Jackass," and more.