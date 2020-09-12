SI.com
Talen Horton-Tucker Got Some Encouraging Words From LeBron James Before First Playoffs

Melissa Rohlin

It was a big moment for Talen Horton-Tucker. 

The Lakers were trusting the rookie to sub into a Western Conference semifinals game against the Houston Rockets. 

Before he entered the game, LeBron James pulled him aside. 

"He just told me to come in and stay focused," Horton-Tucker said Friday. "You know, do what I do. He told me that they got me. And, you know, what better words can you get from LeBron as a 19 year old? So I just kind of went in there and did as best as I could to help try and get through it."

With 9 minutes and 46 seconds left in the second quarter, Horton-Tucker was subbed in for Kyle Kuzma.  

He played for 7 minutes and 10 seconds, finishing with five points, two rebounds, two steals and no turnovers. He had a plus-minus rating of nine.  

It was a successful postseason debut for a teenager who has made quite an impression on his teammates during the resumed NBA season at Walt Disney World after spending much of the season with the G-League. 

"I’ve seen such special things from him," Danny Green said Friday. "I think he’s going to be a great player in this league one of these days, so I’m looking forward to watching him grow. But he came in and gave us great minutes. Those minutes were huge. And I expect he’ll keep that up."

Before the restart, Horton-Tucker had only played in two games for the Lakers, fewer than three minutes each time. 

As soon as the Lakers arrived in Florida, he started gaining respect. He had a good attitude. He was skilled. And his coaches and teammates started believing in him. 

He played in four seeding games. And Lakers coach Frank Vogel decided to give him the ultimate nod by playing him in the playoffs when rosters shrink and stakes are at their highest. 

"He’s a talented kid," Vogel said Thursday. "And he’s unafraid. He plays beyond his years. And when we decided to go small or smaller, I should say, starting Markieff [Morris], we knew we had some minutes there to get another wing in there...I just wanted to give Talen a chance because he continued to prove himself in practice and I like what he brings to the table."

Horton-Tucker made sure he was ready for that moment. 

And that started with how he'd approach training camp and practices. 

"Just come in, and filling in whatever they need me to do is the most important thing," he said. "When you do that, it's easier to get along with guys, so you can play with them."

The Lakers responded in kind. 

Alex Caruso took him fishing. Multiple players told the media how much he's impressed them. 

And, most importantly, when his number was called, they were genuinely rooting for him. 

"What more could a kid ask for?" Horton-Tucker said. "Having those guys to look up to, and try to model their game after every day, it’s been great. Just taking it all in and trying to get better."

