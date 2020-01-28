The NBA Has Postponed Tuesday's Lakers Game Against The Clippers Following Kobe Bryant's Death

The game between the Lakers and Clippers on Tuesday at Staples Center has been postponed following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday, the league announced Monday.

"The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday," the league said in a statement."

Bryant, 41, and Gianna, 13, died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas as they were heading to the Mamba Sports Academy, where Bryant was going to coach his daughter in a game.

The NBA said it will reschedule Tuesday's game for a later date.

"The Los Angeles Lakers would like to thank all of you for the tremendous outpouring of support and condolences," the Lakers said in a statement Monday. "This is a very difficult time for all of us. We continue to support the Bryant family and will share more information as it is available."

The Lakers learned of Bryant's death while flying home from Philadelphia on Sunday.

A video showed LeBron James crying when he got off of the team plane. Quinn Cook went to Staples Center on Monday to mourn Bryant's death. And Anthony Davis posted a message on Instagram, writing, "Man this is a tough one for me! You were the first guy to put me under your wing and show me the ins and outs of the league. Had so many great convos about so many things and I will cherish those moments forever. Love you forever, Bean! #RIPKobe#RIPGiGi 😔"

They Lakers didn't hold a practice Monday.

Bryant spent all 20 season of his NBA career with the Lakers, winning five NBA championships, one MVP award in 2008 and two Finals MVPs.

In the Lakers' last game against Philadelphia on Saturday, James passed Bryant for third on the NBA's all-time scorers list.

Bryant's last tweet was a congratulatory message to James.