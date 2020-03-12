The NBA Has Suspended The Season Because Of Novel Coronavirus

The NBA has suspended the season, the league announced Wednesday.

The decision came after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to The Athletic, Rudy Gobert is the player with the illness.

The test result was reported before tip-off of Wednesday's game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game was canceled and the affected player was not in the arena.

"The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice," the league said Wednesday in a statement. "The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”