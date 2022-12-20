Lakers: Touching Insight Into Russell Westbrook's Leadership From Former Teammate

Westbrook apparently took Washington Wizards small forward Deni Avdija under his wing when the latter player was a rookie during their lone season together, 2020-21, writes Josh Robbins and Joe Vardon of The Athletic, who spoke with Avdija ahead of the two teams' rematch Sunday, which L.A. won, just barely, 119-117. The two remain on friendly terms, per Avdija.

The duo reconnected recently following a 130-119 defeat to Westbrook's Lakers two weeks ago. A glum Avdija was frustrated by his lackluster long-range shooting that evening, when he went 1-of-8 from beyond the arc. It was apparently part of a stretch of games for Avidja in which his shot was not falling.

Westbrook spoke with the 6'9" swingman after the bout on December 4th, and did what he could to assure Avdija that he would get past his current slump if he just kept shooting. They hugged and bid each other farewell.

“He really took care of me,” Avdija reflected of their time together as Wizards. “He really cared about my success, and he wanted me to be mentally tough. When he sees me now, every time he sees me, he gives me advice after the game or something that I need to do better, and I love it. He always has a lot of effect (on me) because he was my first veteran that I met when I came to the league.”"

Even years later, Westbrook continues to get rave reviews for his leadership abilities.

“Russ is obviously one of the best leaders I’ve ever seen or been around, and I think he holds everyone to such a high standard,” Wizards assistant coach Ryan Richman said. Westbrook also helped with the tutelage of power forward Rui Hachimura, like Avdija another young developing lottery pick.

“So with Deni, Rui and those guys, he was incredible," Richman noted. "For a coaching staff, he held us, and me personally, to a high standard where I never wanted to, almost, let him down. Just the way he was in regards to Deni and Rui, he was at times their biggest critic, but he would also be their biggest fan. I think he did a good job of knowing when to pick them up — knowing when they were struggling, pick them up — and then be hard on them (at other times) and hold them accountable.”

Westbrook appeared in 65 of a possible 72 regular season contests for the Wizards during his first post-All-Star NBA season. He averaged 22.2 points on 43.9% shooting from the floor, 11.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, and 1.4 steals in guiding the Wizards to a 34-38 record and the eighth seed in the East.

Washington lost its first play-in game, to the Boston Celtics, but won the second, to the Indiana Pacers. Thus, in the first round the club faced off against the top seed in the postseason, the Philadelphia 76ers, losing 4-1.