Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers will hope to stun Vegas oddsmakers and win against Joel Embiid, James Harden and the rest of a tough Philadelphia 76ers club.

Looking forward, we've sussed out a few potential trades that could behoove LA in the short-term and Philadelphia beyond this season. Of course, with a 26-16 record and 33-year-old James Harden aging by the day (a free agent this summer), would Philadelphia really be open to punting on the 2022-23 season? Possibly not, but these deals are worth thinking about.

Tobias Harris And Furkan Korkmaz For Russell Westbrook, A Top 10-Protected First-Rounder And Two Second-Round Picks

Adding Harris to the Lakers front line would give the team a two-way floor-spreader at the three or four spot (he could play either position next to LeBron James). Though a bit overpaid, Harris is pretty darn good for what he could give the Lakers as the club's third scoring option capable of taking on the defensive assignments James just can't handle at his advanced age. Korkmaz, basically a throw-in to match Westbrook's salary, gives the point guard-heavy Lakers more size as a 6'7" shooting guard with solid three-point ability. He's a career 35.4% shooter on 3.9 long range attempts, though he's shooting a bit less this season (34.3% on 1.5 triples).

Tyrese Maxey For Dennis Schröder, Austin Reaves, And A Top 5-Protected First-Round Pick

The excellent defensive play of De'Anthony Melton has put Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers into a bit of a pickle. Third-year guard Tyrese Maxey had looked like a rising All-Star during the Sixers' 2021-22 season thanks mostly to his offensive growth, but he has stagnated on the other end, leading to a leaky starting tandem alongside turnstile James Harden. Melton may be the cleaner fit for Philadelphia moving forward.

If team president Daryl Morey agrees, perhaps he'd be amenable to replacing Maxey's production with young Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves and point guard Dennis Schröder, whose money together would fit in a deal. Maxey is the best player in this deal, but that future Lakers first-rounder is pretty darn appetizing, and could be used in a later deal should Philly want more assets. Maxey would instantly start for LA.