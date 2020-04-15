Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Celebrity Magazine: 'Clearly We're Grieving'

Vanessa Bryant called out celebrity and entertainment magazine "Us Weekly" over Instagram on Wednesday.

She posted a teaser from the magazine that said, "For more on Vanessa's life without Kobe and Gianna, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now." Above that, Vanessa wrote, "Please stop" alongside an emoji of a broken heart.

In another Instagram story, she showed an excerpt from the magazine's story that claimed she's "relying on her faith and sister, Sophie Laine" to get her through her grief.

Wrote Vanessa: "@usweekly - please stop. No story needed. Clearly we're grieving. I don't know who Sophie Laine is. My last name isn't even Laine...'sources.'"

Vanessa's husband, Kobe, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 as they were headed to the Mamba Sports Academy, where Kobe was going to coach Gianna in a youth basketball game.

Vanessa spoke publicly for the first time after the crash on Feb. 24 at Kobe's and Gianna's public memorial at Staples Center.

"God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other," Vanessa said through tears. "He had to bring them home to heaven together."

This is far from the first time that Vanessa has felt exploited and disrespected since the crash.

Last month, her attorney Gary C. Robb said in a statement that Vanessa was devastated by allegations that sheriff's deputies shared photos of the crash site where Kobe and Gianna were killed.

"First responders should be trustworthy," Robb said in the statement. "It is inexcusable and deplorable that some deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s substation, other surrounding substations and LACOFD would allegedly breach their duty. This is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families."