Vanessa Bryant Opens Up About Her Grief: 'I’m so mad'

Melissa Rohlin

It's been a little over two weeks since Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash along with seven other people on Jan. 26. 

Vannesa Bryant opened up on Instagram about how incredibly tough this time has been for her. 

"I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words," Vanessa wrote Monday. "My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. 

"Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process."

View this post on Instagram

I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

Vanessa said she decided to share her thoughts with her 11.9 million Instagram followers in case her words can help someone else who is struggling with the death of a loved one. 

"I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this," Vanessa wrote.

Bryant's helicopter crashed amid foggy conditions in Calabasas as it was headed to the Mamba Sports Academy, where Kobe was going to coach Gianna in a basketball game. 

"God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over," Vanessa wrote. "Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all."

