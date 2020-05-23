Vanessa Bryant Promotes Kobe’s New Book ‘Geese Are Never Swans’

A new book by Kobe Bryant, “Geese Are Never Swans,” will be released posthumously on July 21st.

Bryant's wife, Vanessa, said it's one of her favorite novels that her husband created.

“Readers will meet his newest character, Gus Bennett, an aspiring Olympic swimmer facing tough issues that he must overcome in order to win in the pool," Vanessa wrote on Instagram. "This story perfectly highlights the healing nature that lies within sports. It’s out July 21st, but you can pre-order yours now.”

Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others on Jan. 26 in Calabasas.

The book was a collaboration between Bryant and psychologist Eva Clark and will be released by Bryant's Granity Studios, a multimedia original content company that tells stories around sports.

In 2019, Bryant tweeted about why he founded the company.

“I created @Granity Studios as a way of teaching valuable life lessons to the next generation,” Bryant wrote. “Our stories represent a competitive mindset about being the best at what you do. The principles built within #EPOCA inspire, motivate, and encourage those who are looking to harness.their inner magic and #grana.”

This is Bryant’s second book that was released posthumously, following "The Wizenard Series: Season One." That book, which Bryant created with author Wesley King, was a New York Times bestseller following its release in March.

Bryant won five NBA titles in his 20 seasons with the Lakers. He retired in 2016 and made a successful storytelling career afterward, winning an Oscar for the short film “Dear Basketball” in 2018.