Vanessa Bryant Says Murals Of Kobe Have Been Untouched Amid Protests and Riots

Vanessa Bryant posted photos of murals around Los Angeles of her late husband Kobe that have remained untouched amid protests, riots, looting and tagging following the killing of George Floyd.

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday evening that more than 120 businesses have been looted or vandalized in Los Angeles following the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes in Minneapolis on Monday.

In some of the photos posted by Vanessa to Instagram on Monday, there's tagging around the murals of Kobe, but the murals themselves are unscathed.

After Floyd's death, Vanessa posted a photo of Kobe wearing a T-shirt that says, "I can't breathe," which he donned in December of 2014 in support of Eric Garner, a black man who died after being put in a chokehold by a police officer in New York.

"My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again.💔#ICANTBREATHE," Vanessa wrote Saturday.

Kobe, a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers, explained why he wore that T-shirt after a game on Dec. 10, 2014.

"I think it’s us supporting that movement and supporting each other,” Kobe told reporters. “The beauty of our country lies in its democracy. I think if we ever lose the courage to be able to speak up for the things that we believe in, I think we really lose the value that our country stands for.”

Kobe added that everyone should be incensed by police brutality.

“I think it would be a serious disservice to limit this to a race issue," Kobe said. "It’s a justice issue."

Vanessa also encouraged people over Instagram to dismantle racism in homes, classrooms and voting booths instead of looting on the streets.

"Life is so fragile," Vanessa wrote. "Life is so unpredictable. Life is too short. Let’s share and embrace the beautiful qualities and similarities we all share as people. Drive out hate. Teach respect and love for all at home and school. Spread LOVE. Fight for change- register to VOTE. Do not use innocent lives lost as an excuse to loot. BE AN EXAMPLE OF THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE. #BLACKLIVESMATTER ❤️"