Vanessa Bryant Shares Beautiful Fan Tattoo of Kobe and Gianna

Melissa Rohlin

Vanessa Bryant shared a fan's tattoo on Instagram honoring her husband Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 along with seven other people. 

The tattoo features realistic images of two photos, including one of Kobe and Gianna cheek-to-cheek with huge smiles. Underneath them is an image of the chairs they sat in when they attended a game at Staples Center in December. Kobe's No. 24 jersey and Gianna's No. 2 jersey are strewn over the seats, and there's piles of roses on top of them. Butterflies surround the images. 

Wrote Vanessa: "Just came across this. So amazing. What a BEAUTIFUL tribute to my Gigi and Kobe. Kobe would never want to outshine our baby girl. Thank you for honoring them together❤️. @benji_kb24 This is really beautiful. @stevebutchertattoos"

The tattoo was done by southern California-based artist Steve Butcher on a fan who goes by the name benji_kb24 on Instagram. 

"Truly honored @vanessabryant liked the tribute to Gigi and Kobe," the fan wrote on Instagram. "We’ll never forget them 💛💜 2♾24.”

 

