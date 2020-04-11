Vanessa Bryant Shares Cute Easter Activity With Her Daughters

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters are celebrating Easter with a fun activity and chocolate treats.

Vanessa posted a cute video of her two youngest daughters, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 10 months, opening a gift that had chocolate inside.

The gift was a decorated plastic egg, and Bianka was using a toy hammer and paper protective glasses to try to get it open. She couldn’t quite get the egg to crack, so Vanessa, who was filming the video, tried her luck with the hammer and made a hole in the top.

“I’ll help you,” Vanessa told her. “Look, there’s treats inside. Let’s see what’s in there.”

Vanessa took out a lot of confetti before she finally got to some chocolate. Both mom and daughter said “chocolate” in Spanish many times. Capri, whom they call Koko, crawled over and was smiling and laughing.

“Is that funny, Koko Bean?” Vanessa asked. “Isn’t that so cute?”

Bianka pulled out some chocolate as well and asked her mom if she could eat it. Vanessa gave her the green light.

The Bryant family, along with many other families around the world, are spending time at home with loved ones during the stay-home orders because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They've had many recent opportunities to celebrate Kobe, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people.

Just last weekend, Kobe was posthumously elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame. Vanessa said in an interview with ESPN that “there's some solace knowing that he was probably going to be part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class.”

Also, Kobe's latest children’s book “The Wizenard Series: Season One,” which was released March 31, is expected to be a New York Times best-seller.