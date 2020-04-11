AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Vanessa Bryant Shares Cute Easter Activity With Her Daughters

Jill Painter Lopez

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters are celebrating Easter with a fun activity and chocolate treats. 

Vanessa posted a cute video of her two youngest daughters, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 10 months, opening a gift that had chocolate inside. 

The gift was a decorated plastic egg, and Bianka was using a toy hammer and paper protective glasses to try to get it open. She couldn’t quite get the egg to crack, so Vanessa, who was filming the video, tried her luck with the hammer and made a hole in the top. 

“I’ll help you,” Vanessa told her. “Look, there’s treats inside. Let’s see what’s in there.” 

Vanessa took out a lot of confetti before she finally got to some chocolate. Both mom and daughter said “chocolate” in Spanish many times. Capri, whom they call Koko, crawled over and was smiling and laughing. 

“Is that funny, Koko Bean?” Vanessa asked. “Isn’t that so cute?” 

Bianka pulled out some chocolate as well and asked her mom if she could eat it. Vanessa gave her the green light. 

The Bryant family, along with many other families around the world, are spending time at home with loved ones during the stay-home orders because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

They've had many recent opportunities to celebrate Kobe, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people. 

Just last weekend, Kobe was posthumously elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame. Vanessa said in an interview with ESPN that “there's some solace knowing that he was probably going to be part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class.”

Also, Kobe's latest children’s book “The Wizenard Series: Season One,” which was released March 31, is expected to be a New York Times best-seller. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

JaVale McGee Asks Steph Curry Whom He Wants To Score 60 Points Against

Curry wasn't very discriminating in his response.

Melissa Rohlin

Kyle Kuzma Shows Off New Puppy During The COVID-19 Pandemic

The Lakers forward is showing off his husky, Snoh, and personality on TikTok to help pass time during the NBA hiatus.

Jill Painter Lopez

Vanessa Bryant Says Kobe Would've Been 'So Proud' Of His Book's Success

Kobe Bryant's latest book is expected to debut atop New York Times best-seller list.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Dances With Family To Drake's 'Toosie Slide'

James does another fun TikTok dance with his family during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Rohlin

Jeanie Buss Shares Phil Jackson Memories Ahead of “Last Dance” Documentary

The Lakers owner gives insight into Jackson’s coaching philosophies after he guided the franchise to a three-peat from 2000-02.

Jill Painter Lopez

Kobe Bryant Gifted Adam Morrison A Didier Drogba Uniform When He Was Depressed

Kobe Bryant came through for his former Laker teammate Adam Morrison in a big way when he was struggling.

Melissa Rohlin

Is LeBron James One Of Your Leading Candidates In The Quarantine House Game?

Lakers players are having fun on social media during stay-at-home orders.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Says He won't Have Closure If He Can't Finish The Season

LeBron James is doing everything possible to keep his mind and body ready during the NBA hiatus.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka Says He Had Mixed Emotions After Kobe Bryant Elected To HOF

Bryant was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame on Saturday.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers' GM Rob Pelinka Remains Hopeful A Champion Will Be Crowned

Pelinka spoke about a wide-ranging number of issues, including how the Lakers are preparing as though the season will resume.

Melissa Rohlin