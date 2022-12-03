Lakers News: Watch A Hyped Darvin Ham Disrupt His Stars' Postgame Interviews

An ebullient Ham couldn't stop celebrating his new team's upset victory over his old one.

Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers turned in their best win of the young 2022-23 NBA season, vanquishing the formidable Milwaukee Bucks 133-129, thanks in large part to the efforts of its three $40 million+ players: Anthony Davis (44 points, 10 rebounds), LeBron James (28 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds), and Russell Westbrook (15 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds). That "Big Three" also miraculously combined for zero turnovers!

Head coach Darvin Ham, who had spent four seasons as an assistant in Milwaukee under head coach Mike Budenholzer, could hardly contain his excitement regarding the victory last night.