Watch LeBron James Dance To 'Smooth Operator' After Lakers Win First-Round Series

Melissa Rohlin

It's been a deeply challenging week for LeBron James. 

But after the Lakers won their first playoff series since 2012, beating the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday in Game 5, 131-122, James had a moment of levity. 

As Anthony Davis did a postgame television interview, James danced behind him to Sade's "Smooth Operator" with a giant grin on his face. He even did a spin move in front of him, as Davis chuckled.

James posted a video of his moves on Instagram and wrote: "🕺🏾Sunday Mood! Have a wonderful day people! LIVE.LAUGH.LOVE❤️."

James had 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in Game 5 as the Lakers beat the Trail Blazers, 4-1. 

Just three days earlier, James voted to stop the playoffs after the Milwaukee Bucks sat out Game 5 in protest of the Jacob Blake shooting. 

But after consulting with a trusted group of advisors, including former President Barack Obama, James and the rest of the NBA players in the bubble at Walt Disney World voted to finish the postseason.

The players met virtually with team owners Thursday and asked for a series of actions to be taken to further the fight for social justice. 

On Friday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA executive director Michele Roberts released a joint statement in which they agreed to establish a social justice coalition, work to convert arenas into voting centers in every city where a franchise owns and controls the property and include advertising spots that promote "greater civic engagement" during all playoff games.

"Hopefully the past couple days is a change for the greater good of the future," James said Saturday. "When you see change happening in the future you can look back and say that was the moment when it happened. That was the key moment when it happened." 

