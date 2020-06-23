Watch Snoop Dogg's Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Snoop Dogg paid tribute to Kobe Bryant at the virtual 2020 ESPY Awards on Sunday in a 2 minute and 30 second rap.

In the tribute, Snoop talks about Bryant's rise from a 17-year-old out of Lower Merion High to becoming a five-time champion over his 20-season career with the Lakers.

"The stage is set, it's go time/ Peep the scene, we in the mix, it's '96/ And rising from the Philly streets, a teen/ Tryin' to find his direction and make that connection / Not knowing what to expect then, taking it step by step then," the song began.

It went on to talk about Bryant's success.

Snoop raps about Bryant winning a gold medal at the 2008 Olympic Games and him winning three-straight NBA championships with the Lakers in 2000-2002. He mentions Bryant scoring a career-high 81 points against Toronto in 2006 and him being named the MVP of the league in 2008.

"You beat the odds by a mile, all grit, no smile/ A new golden child, yeah, let's do it Mamba Style," the song continued.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people.

Pau Gasol also talked about Bryant in a prerecorded video message at the ESPYS. They won two NBA championships together in 2009 and 2010.

“Kobe Bryant spent 20 years with the Lakers, dedicated to becoming the best player in the world," Gasol said. "But what he enjoyed the most was being a husband to Vanessa, and a father to Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri. We all remember his smile and happiness so vividly whenever he spoke about his family. He may be known as one of the greatest athletes of all time, but he was also one of the best girl dads of all time.

“Though we lost Kobe and his beautiful daughter Gigi five months ago, today his legacy is alive in the streets of L.A., a city that he loved so much. Proof lies in the assortment of murals that cover the city far and wide. A tribute to his impact, now and forever.”

Vanessa reposted Gasol's video on Instagram, writing, "Thank you @paugasol ❤️ @kobebryant #BestDaddy #GirlDaddy #LovingHusband."