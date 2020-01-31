AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Watch The Clippers' Moving Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Melissa Rohlin

The Clippers played Sacramento on Thursday in the first basketball game at Staples Center since Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.   

The Clippers had "KB24" written on their warm-up shirts, they had a spotlight shining on Bryant's No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys (which are normally covered during their home games) and they had a moving video tribute, which Paul George narrated. 

"Our city is suffering," George said in the tribute. "Four days ago in Calabasas, nine lives were lost, leaving a gaping hole in the heart of Los Angeles. We gather tonight in the house that Kobe Bryant built to honor him and them. Kobe was as synonymous with Southern California as the sunshine. He touched every inch of it. 

"He arrived in L.A. a prodigy, and grew into a phenomenon and retired a local institution and international icon. The outpouring of the past 96 hours is evidence of his ever-lasting impact. Whether he played for your team or against it, his allure was unmistakable. The dynamism, the determination, the drive. He won five championships with the Lakers, and shortly after unfurling his final fadeaway, earned an Academy Award. 

"He was a storyteller, a mentor and, above all, a father. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was a basketball star in her own right. Join us in tribute to Kobe, Gigi and all the victims mourned throughout the Southland and across the globe." 

George then named the seven other victims. 

Bryant's helicopter crashed amid foggy conditions Sunday morning as it was headed to the Mamba Sports Academy, where Bryant was going to coach Gianna in a game. 

The Clippers had a lot of ties to Bryant. 

George and Kawhi Leonard grew up in Southern California, and they both attended Bryant's invite-only camp at the Mamba Sports Academy in mid-August. Lou Williams played alongside Bryant in 2015-16. And Clippers' coach Doc Rivers strategized against Bryant in two NBA Finals when he was at the helm of the Boston Celtics. 

The Lakers will play for the first time since Bryant's death on Friday at Staples Center against Portland. 

Lakers' coach Frank Vogel said Thursday that they have tributes planned for Bryant, but he declined to provide details. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Changes All-Star Format To Honor Kobe Bryant

The All-Star game will be Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago

Melissa Rohlin

Rob Pelinka Calls Losing Kobe And Gianna Bryant An "Amputation Of Part Of My Soul'

Pelinka was best friends with Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas

Melissa Rohlin

The Lakers Try To Keep Things Lighthearted By Playing A Little Football After Kobe Bryant's Death

The Lakers threw around a football before Thursday's practice in El Segundo

Melissa Rohlin

Jeanie Buss On Kobe Bryant: 'My Father Loved You Like A Son, Which Makes Us Family'

Buss posted a heartfelt message on Instagram following the death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash Sunday

Melissa Rohlin

Vanessa Bryant Makes First Public Comments on Kobe's and Gianna's deaths: 'There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now'

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash along with seven other people

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers' Quinn Cook Will Change His Jersey Number To Honor Kobe Bryant

Cook is changing his jersey number from 2 to 28 to honor Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, after they were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday

Melissa Rohlin

Frank Vogel Says Kobe Bryant's Death Has Been 'Extremely Emotional' For The Lakers

Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people

Melissa Rohlin

Jerry West On Kobe Bryant's Death: 'I Don't Know If I Can Get Over This, I Really Don't'

Jerry West tearfully poured his heart out about Kobe Bryant following the former Laker superstar's death

Melissa Rohlin

Shaquille O'Neal On Kobe Bryant: 'I Now Know What It Feels Like To Lose A Brother'

Shaquille O'Neal fought back tears as he talked about Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash

Melissa Rohlin

The NBA Has Postponed Tuesday's Lakers Game Against The Clippers Following Kobe Bryant's Death

The Lakers were scheduled to host the Clippers on Tuesday at Staples Center before Kobe Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash Sunday

Melissa Rohlin

by

BallisLife