Per Sean Deveney and Austin Boyd of Heavy.com, one NBA decision-maker thinks that your Los Angeles Lakers could potentially benefit from trading away a certain ex-All-Star teammate of All-NBA forward LeBron James.

No, not that one. Although, actually, also probably that one.

Russell Westbrook's future in Los Angeles might be on ice, but a Western Conference executive who spoke to Deveney on the condition of anonymity proffered another potential route to helping rebuild the team against the Chosen One: flipping Anthony Davis.

To be fair, at just 29 years old, Davis could very easily be an All-Star again. Westbrook's days at that level may be behind him, but, if he allows himself to be, he could transform into an interesting role player -- on another team, after a buy-out.

Here's the executive's full proposal:

“Phoenix would be an interesting fit too, once Ayton can be traded... They could do Cam Johnson and Ayton, something like that. I am sure some in L.A. would expect a big return for Davis but with the injuries the last few years, it would be tough to trade him. There’s a lot of reasons why they’d keep him but that is one – you’re not going to get fair value because of the injuries.”

This writer is a big fan of Ayton's game. An old school rim-rolling center with plenty of ability on both sides of the basket, the 6'11" former No. 1 pick has already proven himself to be one of the most intriguing young big men in the NBA. Still just 24, he has seen his game blossom alongside veteran point guard Chris Paul over the past two seasons. Yes, he had a miserable -- and surprisingly brief -- 2022 Western Conference Finals Game Seven performance. But he did acquit himself very well throughout the Suns' 2021 run through the West, before ultimately struggling a bit to contain Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Finals.

Through 58 games during Phoenix's 64-18 2022 regular season, the center averaged 17.2 points on an insanely-efficient 63.4% shooting, 10.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.7 blocks a night. Ayton is not the unicorn-type player a peak Anthony Davis was, but still has plenty of room to develop into an All-Star. And there's no guarantee we're seeing peak A.D. again. The additions of Ayton along with young power forward Cameron Johnson represent an intriguing, high-upside tandem that could help LeBron preserve his body by receiving the blows in the paint while James roams outside it for passing and shooting.

Given that Phoenix matched the Indiana Pacers' four-year, $133 million maximum offer sheet to Ayton in restricted free agency this summer, Ayton is locked in with the Suns until January 15th, when he will again become trade-eligible.

The 6'8" Johnson, the No. 11 pick in the 2019 lottery out of North Carolina, has served as Jae Crowder's understudy at power forward for years. He enjoyed the best season of his career last year. Across 66 contests, he averaged 12.5 points while shooting 46% from the field (including 42.5% on 5.9 three-point attempt), and 86% from the free-throw line, plus 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.9 steals in 26.2 minutes -- all career highs. The 26-year-old could be ready for his close-up any year now.

Anthony Davis is not the former All-Star L.A. has been focused on moving this summer. But after 10 injury-plagued seasons, the eight-time All-Star could be on the down slope of his career. He put on extra weight to play more minutes at center last season, but it lessened what made him so special during his Pelicans days and his first Lakers season: his athleticism.

His jump shooting has also nose dived. After connecting on 33% of his triples during his final Pelicans season and his first L.A. year, he averaged 26% in 2020-21 and just 18.6% this past season. Significant injuries have limited Davis to just 76 out of a possible 154 regular season games during his two most past two years with Los Angeles. Ayton, meanwhile, suited up for 127.

Obviously, trading away Anthony Davis would not preclude flipping Russell Westbrook as well. The most frequently-discussed deal would see Westbrook, along with future draft picks, being sent to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for big man Myles Turner (who could compliment Ayton well as a hypothetical floor-spacing power forward, though his addition would keep Cameron Johnson on the bench) and wing Buddy Hield. A hypothetical starting line-up of Patrick Beverley, Buddy Hield, LeBron James, Myles Turner, and Deandre Ayton, along with Cameron Johnson off the bench, would make for a heck of a top six.