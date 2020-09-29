SI.com
AllLakers
HomeNews
Search

What LeBron James Wishes He Could've Asked Kobe Bryant

Melissa Rohlin

When LeBron James chose to leave Cleveland for Los Angeles in 2018, he wanted some guidance. 

He planned to share a meal with Kobe Bryant and pick his brain about playing in the city of glitz, glamour and unyielding pressure. 

But the meeting between two of the all-time greats never happened amid their whirlwind schedules. 

In an interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, James said that still eats him up.  

“Of course, you think there’s going to be time for us to get together and I understand that there are regrets in life, but I definitely wish I had that moment with him,” James told Yahoo Sports. “I do remember when I decided to come here, he sent me a text right away and said, ‘Welcome, brother. Welcome to the family.’ That was a special moment because at the time, Laker faithful wasn’t [fully in on me]. A lot of people were saying, ‘Well, we might not want LeBron at this point in his career,’ and, ‘Is he right? Is he going to get us back [to The Finals]?’ So to hear from him and get his stamp of approval, it meant a lot. I don’t ever question myself, but when it’s coming from Kobe, it definitely meant a lot.”

Over Bryant's 20-season career with the Lakers, he was a five-time champion, 18-time All-Star, two-time Finals MVP and one-time regular season MVP in 2008. 

He expertly managed the crushing criticism that comes with playing in the second-largest media market in the nation, using it as fuel instead of letting it deflate him. 

If that meeting had happened, James said there were a few things in particular he wanted to discuss with Bryant.

“When I played in Cleveland, I grew up 35 minutes away from there, and so I kind of knew the people," James told Yahoo Sports. "When I went down to Miami, [Dwyane Wade] was able to give me the blueprint on that. But I never played for a historic franchise like the Lakers. It’s probably like when [Alex Rodriguez] went to the Yankees. He probably heard from [Derek] Jeter on what it's going to take to play in front of this. It’s different from playing with the Mariners. It’s different from the Rangers. I would have definitely loved to get that side of what it takes, what does it take to win over Laker faithful or how can I make them appreciate my game. … That would have been something to pick his brain on.

“And then probably talk about us never meeting in the Finals. Just apologizing to him. In f---ing ’09 when I lost to Dwight [Howard], that would have been a great conversation for sure. You know, just to be like, we didn’t give the people what they wanted. We didn’t give them what they wanted.”

Bryant died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26 alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people.

After Bryant's death, James vowed to honor his legacy.

He has taken the Lakers to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010, when Bryant won his fifth and final championship with the team.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LeBron James Favored To Win Finals MVP, According To Betting Site

James, who has won three Finals MVP, is favored to win his fourth such award this season.

Melissa Rohlin

Here's The NBA Finals Schedule: Lakers Vs. Miami Heat

The Lakers and Miami Heat open their NBA Finals series Wednesday.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers' Dwight Howard On Being Back In The NBA Finals: 'It Means Everything'

For Howard, it's been a long and incredibly difficult journey to get back to the mountain top of reaching the NBA Finals.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Says He's One Of The Few Who Can Understand Kobe Bryant's Mentality

After leading the Lakers to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010, when Kobe Bryant won his fifth and final championship, LeBron James said he and Bryant share something in common.

Melissa Rohlin

by

daleandy939

LeBron James Compares His Relationship With Anthony Davis To The Movie 'Step Brothers'

James, who has mentored Davis throughout the playoffs, has taken great pride in helping Davis reach new heights in his career this season.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Leads 16-Time NBA Champion Lakers Back To Finals For First Time In 10 Years

The Lakers won their Western Conference Finals series against the Denver Nuggets with a 117-107 victory in Game 5 on Saturday.

Melissa Rohlin

Kobe Bryant's Youngest Daughter Carries Photo Of Him And Says 'Dada'

Vanessa Bryant posted a video of her one-year-old daughter Capri carrying a photo of her father, Kobe, and saying "dada."

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Gauges Whether To Talk To Anthony Davis By Looking At his Unibrow

After a two-rebound performance in the Lakers' 114-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday in the Western Conference Finals, James said Davis' famous unibrow told him to stay away.

Melissa Rohlin

by

TheodoreREM

Frank Vogel Says Anthony Davis [Ankle] Is 'Good To Go' For Game 5 Of Western Conference Finals

Anthony Davis sustained a rolled left ankle in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' 114-108 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday.

Melissa Rohlin

After Breonna Taylor Decision, LeBron James Says Lakers Have Supported Louisville Native Rajon Rondo

Rondo is from Louisville, Kentucky, where Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician, was shot by Louisville Metro Police officers March 13 in her apartment in a botched raid.

Melissa Rohlin