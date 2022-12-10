Lakers News: What The Heck Happened In That Overtime Period?

Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers fumbled away a potential surprise victory on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers, despite having rallied from an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit all the way to a 120-120 tie to force overtime at the end of regulation. The Lakers would go on to be brutally outscored, 13-2, in the extra five minutes, and fell 133-122 to Philly.

A big part of that miserable overtime run was some personnel decisions from Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, in addition to some clear fatigue on the part of the Lakers players on the floor, who seemed somewhat spent.

The Lakers failed to score across seven consecutive offensive possessions, partly because Ham for some reason insisted on surrounding LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves with non-shooters Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley throughout the final frame. Tough defense and shotmaking (especially from James Harden and De'Anthony Melton) led to a brutal 12-0 Philadelphia run to start the overtime period.

The Lakers shot just 1-of-10 in the overtime frame, while letting the Sixers get whatever they wanted at the other end.

Walker needed to play over Beverley or Westbrook (ideally over Beverley). The Lakers also need to make a trade, let's be real.