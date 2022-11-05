Lakers News: Where To Watch This Year's South Bay Lakers Games

Your Los Angeles Lakers' NBA G League affiliate club in El Segundo, the South Bay Lakers, will tip off their 2022-23 season tonight at 5 p.m., against the Stockton Kings, NBAGL affiliate team for Sacramento.

Rookie two-way contract signings Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider, both practicing with South Bay at present, out to see significant minutes with L.A.'s development squad this season. Though Swider for now remains sidelined with a right foot stress reaction, Pippen, a point guard out of Villanova (and, yes, son of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen) is healthy and will suit up for South Bay.

Two-way players typically toggle between the G League and the NBA during the course of an NBA season. They are now able to appear in up to 50 of their team's 82 games before their contracts must be converted to standard roster deals. Should a two-way player's team want it to partake in the postseason, that club must convert the deal to a contract on its standard 15-man roster.

Broadcast information mostly comes via South Bay's team website. The league has also announced in a press statement that two of South Bay's games against the anticipated No. 2 pick in the 2023 draft, G League Ignite team point guard Scoot Henderson, will be broadcast on affiliate networks of ESPN.

Saturday, November 5th, 2022, 5:00 PM (at SBL's home court, the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo)

Opponent: Stockton Kings (NBAGL affiliate club of the Sacramento Kings)

Where To Watch: NBAGLeague.com, Spectrum SportsNet

Monday, November 7th, 2022, 7:00 PM (home)

Opponent: G League Ignite - Note: the Ignite are not an affiliate team, do not possess a pick in the G League draft, and do not compete in the NBAGL's postseason. It's essentially a developmental alternative to college for pro prospects.

Where To Watch: ESPNews

Thursday, November 10th, 2022, 7:00 PM (home)

Opponent: Ontario Clippers (NBAGL affiliate club of the Los Angeles Clippers)

Where To Watch: Spectrum SportsNet

Saturday, November 12th, 5:00 PM (home)

Opponent: Ontario Clippers

Where To Watch: ESPN+

Thursday, November 17th, 7:00 PM (away)

Opponent: Stockton Kings

Where To Watch: ESPN+

Saturday, November 19th, 7:00 PM (away)

Opponent: Santa Cruz Warriors

Where To Watch: NBAGLeague.com

Monday, November 21st, 10:00 AM (away)

Opponent: Oklahoma City Blue

Where To Watch: NBAGLeague.com

Wednesday, November 23rd, 10:00 AM (away)

Opponent: Oklahoma City Blue

Where To Watch: ESPN+

Tuesday, November 29th, 7:00 PM (home)

Opponent: Salt Lake City Stars (NBAGL affiliate club of the Utah Jazz)

Where To Watch: Spectrum SportsNet

Thursday, December 1st, 7:00 PM (home)

Opponent: Salt Lake City Stars

Where To Watch: Spectrum SportsNet

Sunday, December 4th, 6:00 PM (away)

Opponent: G League Ignite

Where To Watch: ESPN2

Monday, December 6th, 7:00 PM (home)

Opponent: G League Ignite

Where To Watch: ESPN+

Friday, December 9th, 7:00 PM (away)

Opponent: Santa Cruz Warriors

Where To Watch: NBAGLeague.com

Wednesday, December 14th, 7:00 PM (home)

Opponent: Santa Cruz Warriors

Where To Watch: ESPN+

Thursday, December 15th, 7:30 PM (away)

Opponent: Ontaio Clippers

Where To Watch: ESPN+

Saturday, December 17th, 5:00 PM (away)

Opponent: Stockton Kings

Where To Watch: NBAGLeague.com, Spectrum SportsNet

Thursday, December 29th, 5:00 PM (away)

Opponent: Memphis Hustle (NBAGL affiliate club of the Memphis Grizzlies)

Where To Watch: ESPN+

Friday, December 30th, 5:00 PM (away)

Opponent: Memphis Hustle (NBAGL affiliate club of the Memphis Grizzlies)

Where To Watch: NBAGLeague.com

Thursday, January 5th, 7:00 PM (home)

Opponent: Birmingham Squadron (NBAGL affiliate club of the New Orleans Pelicans)

Where To Watch: Spectrum SportsNet

Saturday, January 7th, 5:00 PM (home)

Opponent: Birmingham Squadron

Where To Watch: NBAGLeague.com, Spectrum SportsNetLA

Monday, January 9th, 7:00 PM (home)

Opponent: Iowa Wolves (NBAGL affiliate club of the Minnesota Timberwolves)

Where To Watch: NBAGLeague.com, Spectrum SportsNetLA

Wednesday, January 11th, 7:00 PM (home)

Opponent: Oklahoma City Blue (NBAGL affiliate club of the Oklahoma City Thunder)

Where To Watch: ESPN+, Spectrum SportsNet

Friday, January 13th, 7:30 PM (away)

Opponent: Texas Legends (NBAGL affiliate club of the Dallas Mavericks)

Where To Watch: NBAGLeague.com, Bally Sports SW

Saturday, January 14th, 7:30 PM (away)

Opponent: Texas Legends

Where To Watch: NBAGLeague.com, Bally Sports Southwest Extra

Thursday, January 19th, 7:00 PM (home)

Opponent: Motor City Cruise (NBAGL affiliate club of the Detroit Pistons)

Where To Watch: ESPN+, Spectrum SportsNet

Saturday, January 21st, 7:00 PM (away)

Opponent: Salt Lake City Stars

Where To Watch: NBAGLeague.com

Friday, January 27th, 7:00 PM (home)

Opponent: Santa Cruz Warriors

Where To Watch: Spectrum SportsNet

Sunday, January 29th, 5:00 PM (home)

Opponent: Santa Cruz Warriors

Where To Watch: Spectrum SportsNet

Wednesday, February 1st, 6:00 PM (away)

Opponent: Mexico City Capitanes (another G League team that is unaffiliated with an NBA franchise)

Where To Watch: ESPN+

Saturday, February 4th, 5:00 PM (home)

Opponent: G League Ignite

Where To Watch: NBAGLeague.com, Spectrum SportsNetLA

Saturday, February 5th, 3:00 PM (away)

Opponent: Ontario Clippers

Where To Watch: Spectrum SportsNetLA

Thursday, February 9th, 11:00 AM (away)

Opponent: Ontario Clippers

Where To Watch: NBAGLeague.com

Sunday, February 12th, 9:00 AM (away)

Opponent: Fort Wayne Mad Ants (NBAGL affiliate club of the Indiana Pacers)

Where To Watch: NBA TV

Monday, February 13th, 9:30 AM (away)

Opponent: Fort Wayne Mad Ants (NBAGL affiliate club of the Indiana Pacers)

Where To Watch: NBAGLeague.com

Wednesday, February 15th, 4:00 PM (away)

Opponent: Cleveland Charge (NBAGL affiliate club of the Cleveland Cavaliers)

Where To Watch: ESPN+

Wednesday, February 22nd, 5:00 PM (away)

Opponent: Rio Grande Valley Vipers (NBAGL affiliate club of the Houston Rockets)

Where To Watch: ESPN+, Somos El Valle 5.3

Wednesday, February 23rd, 5:00 PM (away)

Opponent: Rio Grande Valley Vipers (NBAGL affiliate club of the Houston Rockets)

Where To Watch: ESPN+, Somos El Valle 5.3

Saturday, February 25th, 5:00 PM (away)

Opponent: Iowa Wolves

Where To Watch: NBAGLeague.com Spectrum SportsNet

Saturday, March 2nd, 7:00 PM (away)

Opponent: Maine Celtics (NBAGL affiliate club of the Boston Celtics -- formerly branded as the much more fun Maine Red Claws)

Where To Watch: ESPN+, Spectrum SportsNet

Saturday, March 4th, 5:00 PM (away)

Opponent: Maine Celtics

Where To Watch: NBAGLeague.com, Spectrum SportsNet

Monday, March 6th, 7:00 PM (away)

Opponent: Sioux Falls Skyforce (NBAGL affiliate club of the Miami Heat)

Where To Watch: NBAGLeague.com, Spectrum SportsNet

Wednesday, March 8th, 7:00 PM (away)

Opponent: Sioux Falls Skyforce

Where To Watch: ESPN+, Spectrum SportsNet

Saturday, March 11th, 5:00 PM (home)

Opponent: Stockton Kings

Where To Watch: Spectrum SportsNetLA

Wednesday, March 15th, 5:30 PM (away)

Opponent: Austin Spurs (NBAGL affiliate club of the San Antonio Spurs)

Where To Watch: ESPN+

Thursday, March 16th, 5:30 PM(away)

Opponent: Austin Spurs

Where To Watch: ESPN+, Bally Sports Southwest Extra

Sunday, March 19th, 2:00 PM (away)

Opponent: Salt Lake City Stars

Where To Watch: NBAGLeague.com

Tuesday, March 21st, 7:00 PM (home)

Opponent: Oklahoma City Blue

Where To Watch: ESPN+, Spectrum SportsNet

Saturday, March 25th, 5:00 PM (home)

Opponent: G League Ignite

Where To Watch: NBAGLeague.com, Spectrum SportsNet