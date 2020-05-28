AllLakers
Who Is The Only Player With A Winning Record Against LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan?

Jill Painter Lopez

Chauncey Billups is the answer to a trivia question that involves three of the NBA’s best players of all time. 

Billups, who played for seven teams over his 17-season career, is the only NBA player who has a winning record against Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. 

Billups had a 6-4 record versus Jordan, 24-21 versus Bryant and 22-17 versus James, according to ESPN. Those numbers include the playoffs, too.

Billups, a five-time All-Star who helped lead the Detroit Pistons to an NBA championship in 2004 and was named Finals MVP that year, said he was not aware of that statistic. 

“I learn something new about myself everyday,” Billups wrote on Instagram. “I never was a stats dude. As a PG all I cared about was getting the W. I was blessed to play with some real dawgs!!!!!” 

Jordan, James and Bryant are widely considered three of the best players of all time. Jordan won six championships with the Chicago Bulls, Bryant won five titles with the Lakers and James won three championships, two with the Miami Heat (2012, 2013) and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

James is hoping to compete for his fourth title when the season resumes. He was having an MVP-caliber season before the NBA was suspended March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, averaging 25.7 points, an NBA-best 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Lakers, who were atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14. 

The NBA is in talks about restarting the season at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, a bubble site in Orlando, as first reported by ESPN. 

