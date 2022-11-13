Lakers News: Why Tonight's Opponent Has Been Playing So Much Better Without Kyrie Irving

Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers will most likely try to stave off a six-game losing streak without their best player, All-Star forward LeBron James, who continues to struggle with a left adductor strain.

In stark contrast to the Lakers, L.A.'s opponent in the matchup, the Brooklyn Nets, has actually been thriving while missing one of their supposed All-Star players.

With head case Kyrie Irving suspended from the club indefinitely after sharing an antisemitic film online (the suspension was originally slated to last five games with an option for more, tonight will be game six sans the veteran point guard), the Brooklyn Nets have gone on a 4-1 hot streak. What had appeared to be a lost season for Nets All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may just be salvageable.

So what changed with Kyrie absent?

Quite simply, the Nets' defense without Kyrie Irving in the lineup has taken a massive, massive leap forward, from terrible to very good. Per StatMuse, Brooklyn has limited opposing clubs to scoring 91.2 points a night in its five games without Irving. When Irving was available, the Nets surrendered 118.8 points per contest.

The truth just might be that, for all his pretty scoring, Irving is just no longer a particularly great basketball player. Beyond being totally unreliable due to his injury history and erratic off-court behavior, his disinterest in playing effective defense is a very legitimate minus in his game.

Brooklyn is now 6-7 thanks largely to its improved two-way performances. With Kyrie available, the team went 2-6 and looked destined to miss the postseason entirely. When he returns, what's to say that the progress the team has made defensively won't be instantly undone?

Maybe it will behoove the Nets to figure out a way to keep Irving permanently away from the franchise.

Like your Los Angeles Lakers, the Nets also have an ex-All-Star point guard now shifted to a bench role. That's former Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons, now functioning as a poor man's Draymond Green for Brooklyn. He's still a decent passer and rebounder, but his All-Defensive days and what little scoring he used to manage seem to be permanently behind him.

Russell Westbrook, meanwhile, has been reborn as L.A.'s sixth man. He'd probably be in the early running for Sixth Man of the Year honors if his team was any good. Unfortunately, the Lakers are 2-10.