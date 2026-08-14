Lakers Linked to Chris Paul in Stunning Post-Retirement Twist

After Mark Walter bought a majority stake in the Los Angeles Lakers, a plan was put in place for the storied NBA franchise to follow the blueprint for success laid out by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have won three World Series titles with Walter at the helm.

The Dodgers' blueprint seemed like the right way to go for the Lakers, especially given that Walter had deep pockets and was willing to go above and beyond financially to win championships.

Now, chaos has ensued in Los Angeles, with Walter shockingly selling his stake in the Lakers only 14 months after buying the team for $10 billion. In the wake of the surprising sale, it’s unclear what will happen to this NBA franchise, especially after the team underwent a roster and front-office overhaul.

Chris Paul ‘Could Have a Role’ in Lakers Front Office

With Bob Iger and Josh Kushner set to run the show for the Lakers once this $12.5 billion sale becomes official, speculation has run rampant about what happens next.

Ironically enough, a former NBA superstar who has been linked to the Lakers for a very long time, even traded to the team in 2013, but the deal was rescinded by the league for “basketball reasons,” has now been linked to the franchise yet again, but in a much different capacity.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, future Hall of Famer Chris Paul could be added to the Lakers' front office due to his close relationship with Iger.

Meanwhile, in projecting what a new Lakers front office could eventually look like, multiple sources around the league suggested to ESPN that recently retired Chris Paul could have a role.

After a failed second stint with the Los Angeles Clippers, which ended in an ugly divorce, Paul was traded to the Toronto Raptors ahead of the NBA trade deadline in February. Then he decided to call it a career and retire.

Since that retirement announcement, it has been unclear what Paul plans to do in his post-playing days, but there’s a chance he jumps at this opportunity with the Lakers if Iger offers him a role.

Dave McMenamin: "JJ Redick got an extension after his rookie year as a head coach with the Lakers. My understanding is it aligns his contract with Rob Pelinka's...I think JJ Redick's probably in a really good spot here...but will have to see where all this goes"



Ramona… pic.twitter.com/MhXDeumtbA — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) August 12, 2026

Paul made it clear at the end of his career that he was prioritizing staying near his kids in Los Angeles, which makes this opportunity ideal if that’s the direction he wants to go. The former NBA superstar is also a close friend of his former teammate and current Lakers head coach, JJ Redick.

Jeanie Buss’ Five-Year Agreement Will Be Honored By New Ownership

Feb 22, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers governor Jeanie Buss watches at unveiling of statue of former Lakers coach Pat Riley at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One major question that arose after the shocking news that Walter was selling the team was:

What does the future hold for longtime Lakers governor Jeanie Buss?

Apparently, Buss’ agreement with Walter, which kept her in her role as governor for at least the next five years, will be honored by Iger and Kushner, via The California Post.

“We have enormous respect and appreciation for Jeanie, her father and what they’ve contributed to this franchise,” Iger said. “And we have every intention to honor the agreement that was made between Mark and Jeanie. If things change, they’ll change, but we’re going into this with enormous respect and appreciation for who she is and what she represents in the organization.”

With Buss’ immediate future seemingly secured, the attention turns to general manager Rob Pelinka, who has been given no assurances, which makes for an interesting storyline during the tail end of the summer.

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