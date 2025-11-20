Lakers Firing Joey and Jesse Buss in Shocking Announcement

In a shocking turn of events, the Los Angeles Lakers are terminating executives Joey and Jesse Buss from their representative roles in the front office.

ESPN's Shams Charania shared the news via X.

The Los Angeles Lakers are reorganizing their basketball operations department and terminating executives Joey and Jesse Buss from their respective front office positions, effective immediately, the brothers told ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 20, 2025

Joey and Jesse released this statement moments after the news broke.

“We are extremely honored to have been part of this organization for the last 20 seasons. Thank you to Laker Nation for embracing our family every step of the way. We wish things could be different with the way our time ended with the team. At times like this we wish we could ask our Dad what he would think about it all.”

This story will be updated….