All Lakers

Lakers Firing Joey and Jesse Buss in Shocking Announcement

Ricardo Klein|
Nov 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Los Angeles Lakers logo against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Los Angeles Lakers logo against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

In this story:

Los Angeles Lakers

In a shocking turn of events, the Los Angeles Lakers are terminating executives Joey and Jesse Buss from their representative roles in the front office.

ESPN's Shams Charania shared the news via X.

Joey and Jesse released this statement moments after the news broke.

“We are extremely honored to have been part of this organization for the last 20 seasons. Thank you to Laker Nation for embracing our family every step of the way. We wish things could be different with the way our time ended with the team. At times like this we wish we could ask our Dad what he would think about it all.”

This story will be updated…. 

Published | Modified
Ricardo Sandoval
RICARDO KLEIN

Staff Writer

Share on XFollow @_RicardoSand
Home/News