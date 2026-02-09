Luke Kennard Shines in Lakers Debut, Embraces ‘Biggest Stage’ in NBA

On Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, the newly acquired sharpshooter Luke Kennard made his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers against the visiting Golden State Warriors after being traded to the team by the Atlanta Hawks ahead of the NBA trade deadline earlier this week.

Kennard didn't disappoint in his debut in a Lakers uniform, as he finished with 10 points, two rebounds and two assists while shooting 57.1 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range.

Luke Kennard Reflects on Lakers Debut

After his debut, he spoke to the media and expressed what it is like to play for the Lakers in Los Angeles, which he called the "biggest stage" in the NBA.

"It's huge to play at a place like this," Kennard said. "I mean, the biggest stage in basketball, it's something special. And I think for me, expectation was obviously get a win. That's the biggest thing at the end of the day. But for me, just to be aggressive out there, try to make plays when I can and have an impact, whether that's shooting, passing, screening, rebound, anything it is. That was my expectation for myself. And I thought it was a really good one."

The Lakers acquired Kennard for his outside shooting, as he leads the league in that category in terms of percentage from beyond the arc at 49.7 percent.

The veteran guard admitted that's what he's going for when it gets on the floor for his new team, and he'll definitely get his opportunities with head coach JJ Redick calling the shots on the sideline in Los Angeles.

Kennard Will be 'Hunting a Shot' With Lakers

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard (10) shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"I was definitely hunting a shot, trying to get one up. And I shot that ball," Kennard said. "I looked at the at my first shot and it was crazy high, but it felt good when I left my hands. And again, for me, it's no matter where I'm at. Obviously, I'm here and they want me to be aggressive and shoot the ball. Whenever I check in the game, I'm looking to hunt threes and get them up."

Even though the Lakers have some glaring issues on the defensive end of the basketball floor this season and were thought to address that ahead of the trade deadline, the team also needed a boost in the three-point shooting department, and that's precisely what they'll get with Kennard now on the roster for the rest of the 2025-26 campaign.