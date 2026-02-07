Luke Kennard Shares Reaction to Lakers Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers didn't swing big before the NBA trade deadline earlier this week, as the team refused to give up its best trade assets for a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo, who the storied franchise is expected to pursue during the summer.

Fortunately, the Lakers were still able to improve their roster by acquiring one of the NBA's best three-point shooters. Los Angeles has brought in sharpshooter Luke Kennard in a deal that sent veteran guard Gabe Vincent and a second-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks.

Luke Kennard 'Excited' to Play for 'LakeShow'

After the trade was officially announced by the Lakers, Kennard made an appearance on ESPN Los Angeles to speak with Steve Mason and John Ireland.

Kennard, who once played for the Los Angeles Clippers, is "excited" to be back in Los Angeles to play for the Lakers.

LeBron said the Lakers need a laser and here he is! 🎯



Luke Kennard joined Mason & Ireland to talk about his excitement about joining the Purple and Gold! pic.twitter.com/Hag58XPGGL — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) February 6, 2026

“I was just so excited," Kennard said. "Obviously to come back out here, be in L.A., play for the LakeShow, I mean, obviously it’s such a big stage and great opportunity to play with some of the best to ever do it. I’m just excited.”

With the Lakers needing to improve their outside shooting, Kennard is an ideal addition, as he's currently leading the NBA in three-point shooting percentage at 49.7 percent.

Luke Kennard Set to Make Lakers Debut vs. Warriors

On Friday, Kennard was listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the visiting Golden State Warriors, with superstar guard Luka Doncic already ruled out due to a hamstring strain.

Ahead of Saturday's game at Crypto.com Arena, Kennard was cleared to play and will officially make his debut in a Lakers uniform against Golden State.

The newly acquired Luke Kennard has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game versus Golden State. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 7, 2026

However, it remains to be seen how much he'll play, but he could see considerable time on the floor with Doncic sidelined.

Lakers Interested in Cam Thomas & Haywood Highsmith

Oct 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) controls the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With teams no longer allowed to make trades during the 2025-26 NBA season, the Lakers and the rest of the league will need to turn to the buyout market to add to their rosters.

As expected, Los Angeles is already showing interest in a couple of notable names on the open market, with Cam Thomas and Haywood Highsmith potentially at the top of their list of targets.

It remains to be seen whether general manager Rob Pelinka and the team's front office decide to bring either of these veterans in or pivot to other players available.