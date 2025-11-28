Will Deandre Ayton Play vs Mavericks? Lakers Release Injury Report

On Friday night, the 13-4 Los Angeles Lakers will play host to the 5-14 Dallas Mavericks, in the latest battle between two franchises whose fates will be inextricably intertwined for a good long while.

Last February, LA secured its future with a blockbuster trade of 10-time All-Star big man and 2020 champion Anthony Davis, 3-and-D shooting guard Max Christie, and just one future first-round pick in 2029 for five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic — six years younger than Davis and a whole lot better — plus big men Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris.

Both squads offloaded second-rounders to the Utah Jazz so Los Angeles could ditch guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and clear a roster spot for Morris.

At the time, then-Dallas general manager Nico Harrison assured fans that the Mavericks would still be just as competitive in fighting for championships as they had been the year before — when Doncic led them to the 2024 NBA Finals.

Davis got hurt almost immediately, as the 32-year-old is wont to do. Nine-time All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving tore his ACL in March. The Mavericks fell into the play-in tournament, and failed to make the playoffs last spring. Dallas lucked into the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, selecting All-American Duke power forward Cooper Flagg.

Harrison's Folly

But all Harrison did to address Irving's temporary absence coming into the season was bring in D'Angelo Russell, who was so initially loathed by head coach Jason Kidd that he at times found himself playing behind undrafted rookie two-way signing Ryan Nembhard.

A month into the season, with the team in freefall, fans chanting "Fire Nico!" at home games and Harrison taking a special ramp to exit American Airlines Arena, team governor Patrick Dumont finally relented, canning Harrison just about nine months after his momentum-killing Doncic deal.

The Lakers, meanwhile, have a bright future — and an encouraging present, although they don't look to be quite at the level of the more athletic Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets or Houston Rockets (provided either Reed Sheppard's growth is legitimate or Houston pulls off a trade for a permanent Fred VanVleet upgrade).

New signings Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart, and Jake LaRavia have helped Los Angeles bolster its bench this year. Now, per Khobi Price of The Orange County Register, two of the fresh additions could be down for the count against Dallas.

Ayton, the Lakers' Davis replacement at starting center, suffered a right knee contusion in a 108-106 Sunday victory against the Utah Jazz. He sat out LA's subsequent 135-118 win Tuesday over the LA Clippers. Price reports that Ayton has been upgraded to probable.

Deandre Ayton has been upgraded to probable for tomorrow vs. Dallas. Marcus Smart is questionable because of back spasms. pic.twitter.com/kw4csr3Pph — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) November 28, 2025

Smart, meanwhile, has been downgraded to questionable to play through back spasms.

According to the NBA, a win will allow the the Lakers to clinch homecourt advantage in their forthcoming NBA quarterfinal clash.

WHAT'S AT STAKE TOMORROW NIGHT:



• Orlando at Detroit: The winner takes East Group B

• Phoenix at Oklahoma City: The winner takes West Group A

• San Antonio at Denver: The winner takes West Group C

• Milwaukee at New York: New York clinches with a win; Milwaukee does not… pic.twitter.com/ECN7G5JnfJ — NBA (@NBA) November 27, 2025

Per a recent NBA injury report, Davis is questionable to play through the left calf strain that has sidelined him since Oct. 29. Irving remains on the shelf, as does reserve guard Dante Exum. Center Dereck Lively II is on the shelf managing a right foot injury.

The bout tips off at 7 p.m. PT in Crypto.com Arena, and will be broadcast on Prime Video and Spectrum SportsNet.

